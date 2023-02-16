The photo that Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have published on their social networks / INSTAGRAM

Barely 18 days after getting married on January 28 at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, in the United States, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have announced that they are expecting their first child together. Coinciding with Valentine’s Day, they published a photograph showing the already incipient tummy on which the couple’s hands rest. The image is accompanied by the message: «The best Valentine’s gift. Thank God for this great blessing in our lives.”

At 23, this will be the first child for the model and the seventh for the artist, 54, who had his first daughter, Arianna Rosado-Muñiz, in 1994, the result of his relationship with the former New York police officer, Debbie Rosado. . During her relationship with Debbie, Marc Anthony also adopted her first child, Álex. Cristian and Ryan Muñiz Torres, sons of the Puerto Rican model and actress Dayanara Torres, whom the singer had married in 2000, were born in 2001 and 2003. A marriage that broke up in 2003 although the divorce was not formalized until 2004.

A few months later, in June 2004, the singer married again, this time with his best-known partner, Jennifer López. Together, they had Emme Maribel and Maximilian David Muñiz, the twins who were born in 2008.

In a few months, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira will welcome the new member of this great family.