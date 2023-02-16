Sometimes buying a cream can feel a bit like a leap of faith. Not only because cosmetics is dedicated to advertising innumerable cosmetic miracles (youth in a boat, that eternal chimera) but also because when we decide on a product we have to trust that these ingredients will work on our skin, that we will be constant enough to achieve our objectives and that after a couple of months of use (there is a certain consensus that for a cream to start giving results we should apply it for at least two or three months) we will see how the wrinkles fade, the skin is smoothed and the spots are lightened. Famous anti-aging ingredients such as SPF, retinol, niacinamide or antioxidants such as vitamin C and E or resveratrol have proven good results, but the truth is that you cannot be in a hurry to achieve them: the effectiveness of a good treatment, they say experts, it is a mixture of effective active ingredients and an uncompromising routine. That requires time, effort and patience.

However, no one likes to wait. In fact, for those who get desperate in the period from when they try a cosmetic treatment for the first time until they start to look better, it can lead to a phenomenon called impatience or cosmetic anxiety: «It is the feeling that beauty products do not work , an error that can lead to constantly changing the cosmetic regime and that will lead to stressed skin, by not getting it to have the necessary time frame to get used to an active principle and allowing it to exert the effects for which it is formulated». explains Elisabeth San Gregorio, technical director of the Medik8 firm. “As a general rule, it is advisable to test the products during what we call the cell regeneration period, which is around 35 days on average, although it varies according to age,” says Estefanía Nieto, Omorovicza’s technical director. But sometimes we need something faster, even if it doesn’t last forever.

Perhaps for this reason, one of the best-selling eye creams on Amazon and in parapharmacies is one that does not promise long-term results, just as soon as it is applied: visible and immediate. Of course, this dream expires when you return home because it lasts for the duration of a working day (about 8 hours, which in some cases can be 10). More than 14,000 reviews on Amazon (with an average score of 3.8 out of 5, almost half with a perfect score) have raised to remescar as a “miracle” advertised on television against bags and dark circles that also interests men and women equally.

“It works, it’s temporary, it doesn’t take away dark circles, but it hides them. Dry skin, you have to give yourself moisturizer. Other than that, it does its job well”, says Luis, who bought it a few weeks ago. Margarita gives it four stars: “I have a lot of bags and it works well”; Julio, for his part, praises his miracle function: “According to the instructions, after washing my face I applied moisturizing cream. After a short time and after the absorption of the moisturizing cream, I applied the anti-dark circles. After a while the dark circles had disappeared. Neither shadow nor volume. All smooth and clear! Wonder! “, But he believes that in his case it is a product” for special occasions, not for every day. Since it worked so well, I repeated the following days until I realized that a new type of rough skin was forming in the dark circles area ”, he comments. Mary, another user, only regrets that the result is not permanent: “Excellent! I have tried many products to eliminate or reduce bags under the eyes and this is the only one that really removes them. The drawbacks are that you have to apply it very well to get a good result and that when you wash your face the “lifting effect” goes away and the bags reappear”.

Given that the reviews come from both men and women, so it is not a product necessarily used by a single gender (although its advertisements are always carried out by women), who are then the ones that could benefit the most from its use? The experts They ensure that cellular aging begins after the age of 30, this is when the skin loses collagen, elasticity and freshness. In order to help prevent the appearance of “crow’s feet” or bags in the area of ​​dark circles, it is recommended to start using a good eye contour from the age of 25. However, it is usually around the age of 40 when the first symptoms of premature aging appear around the eyes: flaccidity, swelling, wrinkles and dark circles take their toll on this decade and in this area, where the Skin is thinner and supports external aggressions worse.

But does the miracle really work?

Remescar Blossoms and Dark Circles, developed by the Belgian laboratory Sylphar, is formulated with mineral clays, peptides and a complex of caffeine and microalgae, and according to those who have tried it, after two minutes of using it, it achieves a tightening effect on the skin, while reducing build-up of liquid under the eyes and corrects dark circles. The opinion is quite unanimous: it quickly reduces the inflammation of the bags and the pigmentation of dark circles, but also a large number of users comment that when applying them they notice a certain tightness in the skin, maybe even dryness, and that it can leave a white patina. However, the key to avoiding these sensations and optimizing their effect lies in the way they are used.

The first thing that the brand recommends is to apply it a minute or two after a moisturizer (always not oily so that it allows the product to penetrate), when the skin has completely absorbed it. This eye cream comes in an 8 ml bottle. which should last 180 applications. This means that it is enough to use an amount the size of a grain of rice for both eyes: “If less is used, it would not be enough and more could be too much and it will not be fully absorbed by the skin, which may cause sensitivity. In the case of large bags, two grains of rice can be applied ”, they explain in the brand. The cream must be applied to one finger (not directly on the eye contour) and rubbed with another finger until it becomes colorless (about five or 10 seconds). At the end, it is necessary to make sure that there is still enough cream between the fingers and, in the event that they are dry, it is recommended to eat a small amount again and repeat the gesture. “This is one of the key factors for Remescar Bags and Dark Circles to act correctly”, they add in the brand. Next, it is recommended to gently apply to the entire area under the eyes, from the inside to the outside, with a single finger, lightly dabbing on the bag and dark circles, and finish with a gentle glide over the area.

We’re not done: the next step is to “remain expressionless for two to three minutes while the product dries to ensure great results.” If you have applied too much cream, it is a good idea to remove the excess with a tissue soaked in a little water, and remember to wash your hands and store the tube closed after use.

The brand advises against using it continuously for more than four weeks “since this can cause dependence on the product, reducing its effectiveness. We advise giving the skin a break for five days after four weeks. At the end of the break, you can use the product every day for a maximum of four weeks in a row,” they explain. And they give an important note: if it is going to be used with makeup (which can reduce the duration of its effectiveness, especially if it is oil-based), the correct order of application is the following: first the usual creams and makeup, then let it dry, and then apply Remescar Bags and Dark Circles.

The immediate effect on dark circles and bags under the eyes is due to a technology that combines three actions: skin tightening, by combining clay minerals with biomedical crystals; a drainage effect under the eyes thanks to the fact that the tripeptides prevent fluid retention; and, the control of the formation of blood vessels around the eyes and the protection of the elastic fibers of the skin thanks to the quinoa seeds with a cosmetic therapy effect. Bags and dark circles are very common, everyone has them, and the brand denies that they are only due to fatigue: “They are not always a direct consequence of fatigue. The appearance of both bags and dark circles has various causes. The bags can be the result of aging, genetic predisposition, sleep pattern or lifestyle. Dark circles can arise due to allergies, age or sleep pattern ”, they assure.

We have heard that consistency is the most important thing in skin care countless times, from the facialist at kim kardashian, Joanna Czech, who repeats it every time he has the opportunity; the same as the Spanish Association of Dermatology and Venerealology (“Skin health is not a passing fad, it is perseverance and care”, they recalled in one of their latest campaigns) or pharmacists who prescribe dermocosmetics (“If you want to have radiant skin you have to be constant”, they insist at Arbosana Pharmacy). This may be the only way to beautiful skin that ages, but phenomena like Remescar respond to another very human need: to believe in the miracle that youth can be recovered in an instant.