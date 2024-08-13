Bungie is in a tough spot right now. After laying off over 200 employees, it seems the situation within the studio is anything but positive. Unfortunately, This sentiment is being reflected in the team’s next big project, Marathonwhich is having problems.

According to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, the development team of Marathon He doesn’t have much confidence in his projectand they are unlikely to meet their planned date of 2025. This is what the journalist had to say about it:

“There is a reason why it was planned for this year and it was postponed for a whole year, and the people I have spoken to are a bit pessimistic about the possibility of the current deadline being met. But we will see. I don’t know exactly when it will be, sometime in 2025, I’m not sure. Yes, I have heard that the feeling about it is not very good, at least for a few months now.”

Although at the moment there is no official information from Bungie or PlayStation about the launch of Marathoneverything seems to indicate that the developers could have a failure on their hands. Part of the feeling that the team has is due to the fact that at the beginning of the year, Christopher Barrett and Carrie Gouskos, director and executive producer of this project respectively, have left development.

Along with this, Schreier has pointed out that Marathon I could repeat the story of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguein the sense that both projects were conceived in a different environment for the industry, and came to market too late. In Rocksteady’s case, its latest title was created at a time when games as a service were positioned as the future for many, but today the story is different. In this way, Bungie could make the same mistakes, only with extraction shooters, of which we see very few these days.

Although it has been pointed out Helldivers II As the exception to this rule, this is an anomaly, and not something developers should take into consideration when planning their games, which will take many years to reach our hands.

For now, We just have to wait for the launch of Marathonwhich could reach our hands at some point in 2025In related news, Bungie has reportedly cancelled a Destiny spin-off. Hermen Hulst has also reportedly taken over the reins of the studio.

Everything seems to indicate that the situation at Bungie is getting more and more complicated. It is a shame that such a praised team is going through its worst moment yet. However, this should be seen as one of the negatives of betting everything on a game as a service, which are ephemeral and require a lot of money to maintain.

