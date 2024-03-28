As tradition dictates, spring brings with it an adjustment of the clocks to return to daylight saving time: sunrise will be delayed and, consequently, sunset will be later. A transition that is dated for the last Sunday of March and that this year falls on the 31st. During the early morning hours, the Peninsula will go from 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. and from 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. in the Canary Islands.

At least that is the theory, since there is a Spanish town that has decided not to abide by the rule and will advance the hands one day later. This is Tobarra, a town in Albacete very close to the borders of the Region of Murcia. A municipality in which the time change will literally catch them dancing, although for a justified reason: to celebrate the 'tamborada', the hallmark of their Holy Week.

Thousands of drums and bass drums will take over the urban public spaces of the area to play for 104 hours uninterruptedly. To do this, they will begin to sing the music at four in the afternoon on Holy Wednesday and will give the last blow at twelve at night on Easter Sunday (except for the act of Blessing and the Meeting). This practice has remained in force since 1976 and attracts thousands of visitors to its streets to witness the roar live. And this population does not rest for more than four days in a row.

A habit that would lose 60 minutes of the show if it had to advance the time. In this sense, the City Council has chosen to prioritize the ritual that characterizes them so much and will allow their crews to play as normal. Of course, they will only temporarily evade the regulations, since they will enter the same time zone as the rest during the night of Monday, that is, April 1. In this way, its 8,000 inhabitants will advance the clock to 2:00 a.m.

As expected, this situation will attract numerous curious people this year who will be able to enjoy an even more peculiar celebration if possible. However, it will only be a measure that will be applied to analogues, since all electronic devices located in this area will not be able to avoid the correction.