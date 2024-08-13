Bad news for Real Madrid the day before the match against Atalanta in the European Super Cup. In a fortuitous move, Camavinga was injured and will not be able to play in the match that will be played in Warsaw, the capital of Poland.
Seeing his player screaming in pain, Ancelotti immediately reacted with a gesture of annoyance, throwing his stopwatch to the ground.
In the press conference afterwards, the Real Madrid coach left some ideas for the match against the Italians.
“I think we have the best players and now we have to build the best team with those players, and that means working every day and doing things well.”
The Italian coach praised his compatriot and counterpart on the Atalanta bench, Gian Piero Gasperini, saying that he is “the best coach in Serie A” and that he has “a lot of experience”, as well as considering him “a friend” after having coincided at Juventus in Turin and having taken the coaching course together. “He is a tactically very good coach and tomorrow is going to be a difficult match for us. Atalanta has some casualties, but I think it will be a competitive match.”
This Wednesday, there will be a big game between Real Madrid and Atalanta. Who will celebrate?
