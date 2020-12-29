“The ball always at 10” is a suit tailored to Diego Armando Maradona. The best player in history was a singer in his spare time. Calamaro he knows.

When Maradona came to see us perform on tours of Sabina and entered the corridors of the theater dressing rooms Great Rex of good ones Aires, the employees came out to greet him, and he, very nice, always answered and joked with each one.

I remember one day in particular. Diego came to see us with his two daughters and their mother. The four of them entered the dressing room where Joaquín Sabina and I were, and after the celebrations and greetings, Joaquín suggested that Diego sing something together at the concert. Diego’s face changed. The smiling and friendly face of 10 turned into a nervous and worried face. He wanted to, but didn’t know if he looked capable. The Gran Rex theater, some 3,200 seats!, Was bursting, so Diego felt a certain trembling but accepted the proposal. Joaquín suggested that he sing “And they gave us 10”, a well-known, long, choral and festive song in which Diego could sing quite a few verses. Diego accepted and they agreed to see each other on stage, at the encores. The concert was going wonderfully well. People were crazy about the skinny Sabina. At a time when I was resting a couple of songs, I went down from the stage to the dressing rooms where I had to put on a priest’s cassock with which I played the last songs. As I passed by Joaquín’s dressing room, returning to the stage dressed as a priest, I saw Diego inside, reviewing the lyrics of the song and dying of fear. I poked my head in to ask him if everything was going well and he asked me to please go over the music together before he came out to sing. So I grabbed a guitar that was there and together we went over the song. The theater employees passed by the door and saw Maradona singing “And they gave us 10 o’clock” with a Galician priest playing the guitar. They did not give credit. Maradona went on stage and triumphed, as he always did. What did they think?