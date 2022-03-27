As presenters we have three comic actresses of those that you may have seen in many places, but perhaps you do not know where. The most famous is Amy Schumer, who was quite popular in 2015 thanks to the Judd Apatow movie And then she came. Nothing coincidentally premieres on Hulu (owned by Disney, like the channel that produces the gala) the series Life and Beth, which we will see in Spain on Disney +. Another highly televised face is Wanda Sykes, one of the few women to have presented her own late night and whom we have seen on Mother of the Groom, The Good Fight, The Other Two, I’m Still God, Black-ish or Christina’s Adventures. It is always the funniest thing of all the projects where it comes out. An equally long resume has Regina Hall, whom many of us remember for being Anna Faris’s friend in the saga. Scary Moviebut which has recently experienced a certain renaissance at the hands of girls plan (produced by the person in charge of these Oscars, Will Packer) or The belleville house. Three very similar and surprising profiles to come after it has been rumored that many have said no to this opportunity. Last one: Jon Hamm.