The presenter criticized for what she said live on Domenica In.

A new episode of was aired on Sunday Sunday In with Mara Venier. Ample prominence was given to the story during the broadcast Julia Tramontano which has shaken all public opinion.

In the studio there was talk of the murder and above all of the figure of the boyfriend Alexander who confessed to killing her. Mara Venier said she saw the interview given to Live life by the killer’s mother who called her son a monster.

A phrase that was taken up by Mara Venier herself who said “Yes, ma’am, your son is a monster…“. Words that have sparked a certain disappointment despite the presenter having immediately corrected the shot by dampening the controversy.

Riccardo Laganamember of the Board of Raihe used very harsh words against Mara Venier for that sentence said during a public service such as it is Sunday In.

Laganà up Twitter he wrote: “This happens when directors and executives, rather than carefully managing television spaces, leave the field free for certain artists, authors and agents…” – her words.

He then also advised the new managers who want to correct the shot to start from Venier. “If the new managers want to start correcting some deformation of the Public Service, they can start here…” – he wrote.

But beyond the controversy there are also those who have defended the work of Venier. It’s about the reporter Moreno Amantini who on Instagram in a series of stories took up the defense of the presenter. “But since she’s a great professional, woman and mother, she wanted to clarify… And mind you, she could have easily ignored it… It wasn’t supposed to at all…” – said about the correction made in the episode by Mara after that sentence said which for the journalist did not affect anyone.