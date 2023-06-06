Assassin’s Creed Nexus could boast among his own playable characters also three iconic figures such as Ezio, Connor and Kassandra: Ubisoft revealed it when the official presentation of the game is just a few days away.

Protagonist of a reveal at the next Ubisoft Forward on June 12, Assassin’s Creed Nexus has kept fans of the series busy with a enigmain this case a binary code that the French house challenged the community to decipher.

Well, users promptly took action and identified within those strings the birth dates of Ezio, Connor and Kassandra: three master Assassins who, Ubisoft suggests, could be part of the roster of this interesting experience in virtual reality.

Revealed by well-known leaker Tom Henderson in April last year, Assassin’s Creed Nexus will mark the franchise’s entry into VR and will have the task of taking this step in the best possible way, of course.

As mentioned, the appointment with the official reveal is set for the next Ubisoft Forward, which will be broadcast on June 12 starting at 19.00, Italian time.