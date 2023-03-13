During the most recent episode of Sunday InTananai made a moving gesture towards Mara Venier. In light of this, the famous presenter could not help but cry for joy. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During bet Of Sunday In aired on March 12, 2023, among the studio guests appeared Tananai. Following the interview, the well-known singer performed in front of the entire audience on his own notes song entitled “Tango”, also brought to the stage of the Ariston Theater on the occasion of the 73rd edition of San Remo Festival.

The song in question is about love story of Olga and Maxim who are facing the war in Ukraine. Once the performance was over, Tananai had the honor of receiving the Gold Record for the song. However, shortly before leaving the studio, he starred in a sensational gesture against Aunt Mara

In detail, it has them gifted the gold record. These were hers words:

But you like it? If you like it, I’ll gladly give it to you! The record company makes me have another one anyway.

Faced with this episode, Mara Venier broke out in tears and he stated that such a thing had never happened to him. After hugging and thanking the singer, he posted a post on his Instagram profile where he wrote: