Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Junior defines this Monday the continuity of Arturo Reyes in the technical direction

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 13, 2023
in Sports
Junior defines this Monday the continuity of Arturo Reyes in the technical direction


Arturo Reyes’s reaction after losing at home against Envigado.

Jairo Cassiani. Kronos

Arturo Reyes’ reaction after losing at home against Envigado.

Fuad Char, the team’s top shareholder, assured that a decision will be made this afternoon.

When there is movement in the ‘bunker‘ (as the Char offices are known), it is because there will be news, whether good or bad. And taking into account the critical situation of the team, it is expected that this Monday the future of Arturo Reyes in front of Jr.

(Read: Junior is going to the tail of the League: the memes do not forgive him)

Fuad Char, The club’s top shareholder assured that a decision would be made around noon (or afternoon).

“We’ll have an answer before noon, we’ll let you know,” Char said.

(In addition: Juanfer Quintero’s Junior continues to sink: now he is the last in the League)

Despite the insistence of the journalists who approached him, the manager did not release the names of candidates to replace Reyes, nor whether the new coach will be Colombian or foreign.

The Barranquilla team is last in the I-2023 League table, a place to which it fell after adding a new defeat, on Sunday, at the Metropolitano stadium 1-2, against Envigado.

(Also: Edwin Cardona: his sister scores tremendous free kick goal, video)

In addition, he was eliminated last Thursday from the South American Cup at the hands of Deportes Tolima.

