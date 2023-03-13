Junior defines this Monday the continuity of Arturo Reyes in the technical direction

When there is movement in the ‘bunker‘ (as the Char offices are known), it is because there will be news, whether good or bad. And taking into account the critical situation of the team, it is expected that this Monday the future of Arturo Reyes in front of Jr.

Fuad Char, The club’s top shareholder assured that a decision would be made around noon (or afternoon).

“We’ll have an answer before noon, we’ll let you know,” Char said.

Despite the insistence of the journalists who approached him, the manager did not release the names of candidates to replace Reyes, nor whether the new coach will be Colombian or foreign.

The Barranquilla team is last in the I-2023 League table, a place to which it fell after adding a new defeat, on Sunday, at the Metropolitano stadium 1-2, against Envigado.

In addition, he was eliminated last Thursday from the South American Cup at the hands of Deportes Tolima.