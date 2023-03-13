Junior defines this Monday the continuity of Arturo Reyes in the technical direction

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Arturo Reyes’s reaction after losing at home against Envigado.
Jairo Cassiani. Kronos
Arturo Reyes’ reaction after losing at home against Envigado.
Fuad Char, the team’s top shareholder, assured that a decision will be made this afternoon.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
When there is movement in the ‘bunker‘ (as the Char offices are known), it is because there will be news, whether good or bad. And taking into account the critical situation of the team, it is expected that this Monday the future of Arturo Reyes in front of Jr.
(Read: Junior is going to the tail of the League: the memes do not forgive him)
Fuad Char, The club’s top shareholder assured that a decision would be made around noon (or afternoon).
“We’ll have an answer before noon, we’ll let you know,” Char said.
(In addition: Juanfer Quintero’s Junior continues to sink: now he is the last in the League)
Despite the insistence of the journalists who approached him, the manager did not release the names of candidates to replace Reyes, nor whether the new coach will be Colombian or foreign.
The Barranquilla team is last in the I-2023 League table, a place to which it fell after adding a new defeat, on Sunday, at the Metropolitano stadium 1-2, against Envigado.
(Also: Edwin Cardona: his sister scores tremendous free kick goal, video)
In addition, he was eliminated last Thursday from the South American Cup at the hands of Deportes Tolima.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Junior #defines #Monday #continuity #Arturo #Reyes #technical #direction
Leave a Reply