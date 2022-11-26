BAt a dinner in Florida, according to rapper Kanye West, there was a dispute with ex-President Donald Trump. In a video posted to Twitter, the artist, who works under the moniker “Ye,” hinted that he wants to run again in the 2024 US presidential election and want Trump to be his running mate. He informed Trump about this at the dinner in his Mar-a-Lago estate. According to West, the ex-president reacted with outrage. Trump yelled at him and predicted defeat. “I said wait a minute Trump, you’re talking to Ye,” West said.

The musician had already competed in the presidential election in 2020, but received fewer than 70,000 votes. Trump recently announced his re-run for the 2024 presidential election.

“He expressed no anti-Semitism”

Trump portrayed the meeting with West differently. He described it as “uneventful” on his platform Truth Social. However, Trump confirmed that the dinner also discussed West’s presidential ambitions. He advised him not to run for president under any circumstances, Trump wrote. He added: “We got along well, he expressed no anti-Semitism.”

West recently caused outrage with controversial actions and anti-Semitic statements. It also caused a stir that the right-wing extremist nationalist Nick Fuentes is said to have attended the meeting with Trump. Trump wrote that he did not know Fuentes.

West claimed Trump was “impressed” with Fuentes. Fuentes spreads anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and regularly makes racist comments. The anti-racism organization Anti-Defamation League calls him a “white supremacist”. “White supremacy” describes the ideology of white supremacy. The online event organizer also opposes women’s rights and discriminates against the LGBTQI community. The English abbreviation stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans people, queer and intersex people.

Trump did not deny Fuente’s participation in the meal – but did not explicitly confirm it either. West called him about dinner, he wrote on Truth Social. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends that I knew nothing about.” Trump wrote that other people were also there at the meal.