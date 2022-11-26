Chapter 110 of “In the background there is room” promises to be one of the best of the ninth season. The América TV series, which continues with a new episode, will show us none other than Charito in the spacious and modern kitchen of the Diego Montalban’s restaurant and Francesca Maldini. Will everything go well or will it be chaos?

What will happen in TODAY’s episode?

In episode 110 of “Al fondo hay sitio” we will see Charito on his first day at work at Francesca’s, Diego Montalbán’s restaurant. From now on she will be the new ‘chifera teacher’ and will have to cook together with Alessia, the love interest of her son Jimmy. At the same time, Don Gilberto will be in for a big surprise.

“At the bottom there is site 9”: schedule by country

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Peru: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Photo: LR composition/screenshot América TV

Where to watch America TV LIVE FREE?

América TV is a Peruvian channel that can be tuned to an open signal and whose HD version can be enjoyed by contracting various cable plans. You can also SEE LIVE and FREE all their programs through the web and app of America TV GO.

Efraín Aguilar plays Juan Gonzales, the patriarch of the Gonzales family. Photo: composition LR/ América TV GO

On which broadcast channels to watch “AFHS 9″?

DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru / Channel 4-Visión Peru / Channel 4- Best Cable / Channel 4- Star Globalcom / Channel 13.

Distribution “At the bottom there is room” 2022

The cast of “Al fondo hay sitio” for the ninth season starting in 2022. Photo: América TV