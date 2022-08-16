In each broadcast of the program ‘Mapi’, the logic and imagination of a group of celebrities is put to the test. The contestants must answer the questions posed by Mapi, the girl animated by CGI technology who stars in this space. The objective of the guests is to hit the maximum number of answers to add ‘mapis’ (points) in their markers.

This August 15, the eighth program of ‘Mapi’ was broadcast. Jandro received three new contestants, the famous Xuso Jones, Berta Collado and Javier Losán. The Murcian singer was the protagonist of one of the animated girl’s jokes that provoked laughter from the guests.

The Murcian singer Xuso Jones has also participated in programs such as ‘La Voz’, ‘Tu cara me sonido’ or ‘MasterChef Celebrity. Berta Collado is a journalist and presenter. She was one of the reporters for the well-known program ‘I know what you did…’, she has presented different formats on television. Finally, Javier Losán is a well-known actor for his role as ‘El Ovejas’ in the series ‘El Pueblo’. He has also played various characters in the spaces of José Mota and has also appeared episodically in well-known Spanish series such as ‘La que se avecina’, ‘Cuéntame como pasa’ or ‘Los hombres de Paco

Xuso Jones answered an incorrect answer to one of the questions and Mapi took it up with the Murcian artist. “I’m going to tell you one thing, you could change your name. Instead of Xuso Jones, better Churro Jones, because your answer was a churro. I’m telling you,” said the animated girl. This occurrence of the great protagonist of the TVE contest caused laughter on the set. Jandro dared to admit that he loved that name. “I’m going to try to improve,” the Murcian promised.

Comedians such as Llum Barrera, José Mota or David AMor will join in the next programs; actresses like Adriana Torrebejano or Pastora Vega, singers like Karina, María Isabel or María Peláe; presenters like Lucrecia or Mayra Gómez Kemp; athletes like Amaya Valdemoro, Lydia Valentín or Jaime Nava; and other personalities such as Aless Gibaja, Eduardo Navarrete or Jorge Cremades.