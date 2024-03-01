Home page World

From: Julia Stanton, Kilian Bäuml

Ticks are becoming more and more active due to climate change and the risk of TBE is increasing. Caution is particularly advised in certain regions of Germany.

Munich – Warnings from experts about ticks are currently increasing. These small arachnids are carriers of dangerous diseases such as tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), which can affect both humans and animals. Tick ​​season is usually from April to October. However, due to climate change, the previous guidelines are no longer reliable. In Bavaria, the tick season starts earlier; milder weather conditions mean ticks can be active earlier or even all year round. There is an increased risk in these areas in particular:

Bavaria

Baden-Wüttemberg

Brandenburg

South Hesse

Saxony

Thuringia

Other individual risk areas are in Central Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. In 2023, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has three new risk areas identified for the disease. RKI maps show the TBE risk areas for the current year. New additions in 2024 include the city of Frankfurt (Oder) and the Altenburger Land district.

Tick ​​danger in Germany: The RKI uses this map to warn of risk areas

Despite the risk areas, only a few ticks are infected with the TBE virus. According to the RKI Around 0.1% to 5% of ticks carry the TBE virus. A TBE infection does not necessarily lead to a serious course of the disease. Many TBE infections have no noticeable or only mild symptoms. Nevertheless, ticks are considered one of the most dangerous animals in Germany.

Ticks transmit disease: incubation period and symptoms of TBE

The incubation period after a tick bite averages 7 to 14 days. Infected people initially show flu-like symptoms such as fever and body aches, which are often not associated with the tick bite. After a few days, most people have survived the infection without any damage.

However, some sufferers may experience a more severe course of the disease, which manifests itself after about a week as inflammation of the meninges and brain (meningoencephalitis). Inflammation of the spinal cord and symptoms of paralysis can also occur. There is also the risk of permanent consequential damage. Adults are generally at greater risk of suffering a serious infection than children. In addition, a new giant species of tick is spreading in Germany, whose bite can also be fatal.

Protection against TBE: STIKO recommends vaccination for people in tick-prone areas

The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) advises people who live or are in TBE risk areas to get vaccinated against TBE in order to best protect themselves against the disease. This is also done by Vaccination info confirmed. The RKI estimates that a large proportion of TBE diseases could be prevented through vaccination protection. In 2023, 381 cases of the disease were reported in Germany.

There are tick risk areas in many federal states in Germany, most of them in Bavaria. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

In addition to vaccination, you should of course also try to avoid tick bites as much as possible. People who spend a lot of time outdoors and are therefore at increased risk should wear clothing that covers them. Hikes through tall bushes and tall grass should be avoided. There are also repellents that work against ticks. After spending time in nature, especially in TBE risk areas, it is advisable to check your body for ticks. If a bloodsucker is discovered, you should be careful when removing the ticks.

