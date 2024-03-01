When they were on the Island of the Famous Nicolas Vaporidis and Edoardo Tavassi did something they shouldn't have done. Thus violating the rules of the reality show

Lies have short legs. And, apparently, so do they violations of the regulation of a reality show. What did they do that was so serious Nicolas Vaporidis and Edoardo Tavassi when they were they were competitors of theIsland of the Famous? The former castaways and companions in adventures and misadventures knew it, while the viewers are discovering it now. The two were great friends, but, apparently, also accomplices in misdeeds!

Nicolas Vaporidis was a guest on the program TNT – Watch out for those two, with Turchese Baracchi and Edoardo Tavassi. In the episode of Thursday 29 February 2024, on Radio Cusano Campus the couple decided to tell some unpublished stories about their experience on the reality show.

The videomaker, brother of Guendalina Tavassi, decided to tell some juicy background about his participation in the Island of the Famous. He had to interrupt the adventure due to an injury.

“Nicolas and I were the criminals of the Island“, these are the words of the former competitor, who then added a “mischief” that he and the best friend on the island. “Once we swam away to another island and stole coconuts when we couldn't“.

The winner of the Island of the Famous 2022, Nicola Vaporidis, then added that they also had some cigarettes, stolen from the microphone operator. Tavassi took them from the poor worker, hiding them in the actor's pockets: with his angelic face, no one would have suspected him.

The other competitors knew about the criminal association of Nicolas Vaporidis and Edoardo Tavassi

At a certain point, the production realized the butts left aside, but until then they hadn't realized what the couple of friends were doing, in clear violation of the reality show rules.

“They didn't know we had the package. Nicolas used to travel forty kilometers to smoke it and avoid the smell. The other castaways didn't say anything because we were a criminal association“.