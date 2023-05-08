The Republican Party has reaped an important victory on Sunday night. The far-right formation led by former candidate José Antonio Kast has obtained 35% of the votes in the elections for the constitutional advisers, who will be in charge of drafting the country’s new Constitution proposal. His list has been the preferred one in more than 70% of the municipalities of Chile (252 of 346). Unity for Chile, the pro-government candidacy of President Gabriel Boric, came in second with 29% of the vote. Below you can consult the results in each commune of the country.

The previous map shows differences in how people have voted in each region of the country. the pro-government Unity for Chile has been the favorite option in the Atacama, Coquimbo and Metropolitan Santiago regions. The voters of the latter have accounted for 46% of the votes on Boric’s list, almost one in two. Only in these three regions and in Aysen Del General Carlos Ibañez Del Campo –in the extreme south– the most voted has not been the Republican Party. The following graph shows the results for each province and region of the country.

Boric endures where the most support received the Approval in September

In the constitutional plebiscite last September, the text proposed by a convention and supported by President Boric barely received 38% of the support and was rejected, a great defeat for the left. On the map of that vote, almost the entire country was dyed red, which represented the no: only nine municipalities expressed their majority in favor of the proposal, highly transformative of Chilean institutions. The following graph shows how the Unity for Chile list, of the ruling party, has obtained more votes in those municipalities where there were more yeses in the plebiscite to the constitutional text of September. The opposite happens with the Republican Party, which has obtained great advantages where the most rejection was then shown for the new Constitution.