On alert

This May 15 begins the hurricane season and the inhabitants of the Sinaloan capital, Cuilacanthey begin to urgently remove the silt from the drains, canals and channels of rivers and streams to prevent a repeat of last year’s floods, both in urban and rural areas. The City Council maintains that good progress is being made, but some sectors are still missing.

Exposed

The plan of the leader of the deputies of Morena, Feliciano Castro, is exposed. Using the deputy Juana Minerva Vázquez intends to derail the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargaswhom he considers a threat to his aspirations to the Senate. They say that Vázquez’s bargaining chip is the mayor’s office. The strategy is the attack, but the detail is that they lack gunpowder.

disappeared

Mazatlán is in the national spotlight for cases of unresolved disappearances. The marches that have been held on the boardwalk to ask for the return of the disappeared leave the tourists present with a bitter taste of insecurity. Therefore, it is urgent that the federation pronounce itself on the matter, says human rights activist Óscar Loza Ochoa.

With Adam Augustus?

The mayor of Guasave and a large part of his cabinet attended the event organized by the Ahora es Adán Augusto movement, convened by Arturo Ávila and Ambrocio Chávez, national and state coordinators. Martín Ahumada had not appeared at any event of the ‘corcholatas’, but upon learning of his closeness with the passistas, they say that he may play it with Adán Augusto.

they agreed

The taste of ulama in Salvador Alvarado has received very little use, even when invested in it; However, this place will already be included in the “Pedro Infante” route, because according to the Secretary of Tourism, Estrella Palacios, this route will promote Évora in general, and the taste is within the plan. It was about time that they took advantage of so many resources that have been allocated to it.

