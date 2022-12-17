A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities on December 17 in the Izvestia article.

According to the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, on December 16, the Russian armed forces delivered a massive blow to the military command and control systems, the military-industrial complex and the energy facilities of Ukraine that provide them. As a result of the strike, the transfer of foreign weapons and ammunition was disrupted, the advancement of reserves to the combat areas was blocked, and the defense enterprises of Ukraine were stopped. In addition, Ukrainian and Western air defense systems have used up a significant resource on specially launched decoys.

Also during the day, the RF Armed Forces hit the point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries in the DPR, stopped and dispersed the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction, despite attempts by the enemy to counterattack, and also inflicted a comprehensive defeat on the enemy’s reserves in the DPR, destroying up to 30 Ukrainian military.

In addition, the RF Armed Forces destroyed four Ukrainian S-300 radar stations in the regions of Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions.