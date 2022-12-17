Automotive industry | Tesla owners are starting to run out of patience with Musk

The electric car manufacturer’s share value has sunk to the level of two years ago. Last week, Elon Musk once again sold $3.6 billion worth of his company’s shares. Musk has spent most of his time on Twitter lately.

Still several Tesla owners demand the company’s founder Elon Musk to focus on managing a car company and not just on the messaging service Twitter. During this year, Tesla’s share value has slipped to the level of almost two years ago.

On Friday, when the stock market closed, the share price was around $150, while a year ago in November, the price was at its highest over $400. Of course, the collapse is relative, because three years ago Tesla’s share cost only $22.

So Tesla is still a very valuable company compared to the situation three years ago. The market value of the electric car and battery manufacturer was 470 billion dollars on Friday. However, the direction is worrying for owners, especially when the competition in the electric car market has intensified.

Musk has accelerated the decline of the company’s stock also with its large stock transactions. Last week, he sold 22 million Tesla shares for about $3.6 billion.

This is the fourth time this year that Musk has sold Tesla shares. The last time he sold his holdings was in November, when shares were sold for around four billion dollars.

According to the news agency Reuters, Musk has sold Tesla shares for a total of almost 40 billion dollars during the year.

According to information service Refinitiv, he now owns 13.4 percent of Tesla. A year ago, the share was 17 percent.

The company who founded Musk is still the CEO of Tesla, but in recent months he is said to have focused mainly on the affairs of the messaging service Twitter. Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October after a long period of public rowing and fumbling.

Those who have invested in Tesla have pointed out that even Tesla cannot do without a real CEO.

Among other things, the electric car company’s third largest shareholder, an Indonesian Leo KoGuan demanded on Twitter last week that Tesla’s board replace Musk with a new CEO.

“Tesla does not have a functioning CEO. Tesla needs and deserves a full-time CEO,” KoGuan wrote.

He compared the situation of Tesla, founded 19 years ago, to Apple, which got About Tim Cook after the competent and executive CEO has “grown up” as a company.

Also a newspaper The Washington Post wrote last week about the dissatisfaction of Tesla owners.