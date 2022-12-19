Maono DM30 he is what a streamer can define as a mister microphone, able to lend a hand to the various online commitments and jobs that you may have during the day. Let’s talk about a microphone from excellent stability thanks to a round and metal base, which also covers most of the surface of the product itself. The base, however, holds most of the weight and if it weren’t for this important detail, the Maono DM30 could be easily transported from one point of the world to another. It’s obviously not a mic to use in case you need something decidedly more handy or wearable.

The Maono DM30 is an entry level microphone with excellent materials and efficient design; the arm, in fact, manages to reduce the vibrations caused by accidental blows quite well and this result is mainly given by the high intensity polyurethane pad. And like any other self-respecting device, it holds little secrets to be able to make the most of its potential.

An example? By tightening the screw on the arm more, the pressure of the arm also increases, obviously if you decide to keep the Maono DM30 attached to its original arm; you can detach the microphone for use other accessories, sold separately, which allow you to keep the technological product as you wish. You might also think about using a longer or higher arm if you want to have a working microphone, but outside the camera frame.

Are you ready to discover the other secrets of the Maono DM30?

Maono DM30: customizable, but not too much

By now we are used to having technological products with strange, captivating and often successful colors make you stand out from other streamers currently circulating on the web. Well: the Maono DM30 can help you with this too! Don’t expect a big customization, as you can decide how to embellish your Maono DM30 with a small choice of RGB lighting when connected. owns 7 colors to choose from and a classic rainbow mode. The latter is simply a model in which the colors appear in rotation and cannot be changed to your liking.

In the product packaging you can find: a 1 meter long Type-C cable and a USB 2.0 convertible adapter, as well as the instruction booklet and a soft filling sponge to cushion accidental blows. Once you take the Maono DM30 out of its packaging (where there is a lot of useful information), you will notice the elegance that makes it suitable for any environment. On the bottom of the microphone you will find 2 doors which they guarantee access to your headphones with jack input and a USB Type-C input.

On the front of the Maono DM30 you will find a button that controls the volume recording mode and you can press it to turn it on or off. As for the indicators for the microphone and headphones, they are located below the control button of the Maono DM30. The headset LED will remain off until the device is connected; the one relating to the microphone, on the other hand, will always be on: the red color will indicate that the Maono DM30 is offwhile the green color will indicate correct activation and function.

Optimal recording, almost excellent

As for the volume, you can rotate the small wheel clockwise or counterclockwise; the light nearby will flash until you find the volume more than adequate for what you want. If your computer has some noises, such as the cooling system, I recommend bringing microphone volume to minimum and turn on noise reduction. Otherwise you might well think of discovering the Maono DM30 software that is put available to the user free of charge.

Inside you could find a valid help to have a good recording. The main reason for the advice given is because the Maono DM30 is so powerful that it can also record background noise, albeit not frequencies below 800Hz. For example: the noises produced by your computer, environmental noises and the like. The sensitivity of the Maono DM30 is of -4dBFS (1V/Pa at 1kHz) also thanks to the high sensitivity condenser. And this leads to an overall clean recording in quiet environments. Here are a couple more specs on the Maono DM30:

Pickup device type: Condenser;

Polar Patterns: Cardioid;

Sensitivity: -4dBFS (1V/Pa at 1kHz);

Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz;

USB Specifications: USB 2.0.

As for the frequencies it cannot pick up, it could be a small problem if the Maono DM30 is used for video ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) or videos where the audio recording needs to be very quiet and very clean without having to work with an additional external editing program. It might often be helpful to have to do this, but that’s exactly why the Maono DM30 software comes into play.

A software for a thousand uses

The program (completely in English) offered by the manufacturer is quite simple to use, just what to expect from an entry-level product like the one in question; with it you will be able to exploit the potential of the Maono DM30 thanks to different functions, for example: equalizer, limiter, compressor, microphone monitoring, headphone volume, microphone gain, microphone tone (among legacy, deep, natural and bright), RGB lighting customization.

The equalizer is very useful for changing your tone even better between: high-pass filter, mid-range or a combination of the two to get better results depending on what you’re going to do. If you turn down the volume in order to avoid annoying ambient noise recording, then I recommend creating a combination of the two software proposals or to go with the high-pass filter. This way you will have a tone worthy of the set volume, obviously without going overboard with the modification! Also, remember that microphone monitoring can only be operated with headphones connected to the device. But you will find much more information about the software directly in the review made by Maono PD400X!

The cost of the Maono DM30, however, is €38.95 and you can buy it both from official site of the company; on Amazon it is not available, at least for the Italian store. As far as American e-commerce is concerned, you could find as many as four versions a $49.99; the colors also available on the official website are: black, pink, white and violet chrome. Remember that if you buy a product from the foreign version of Amazon you will also have to take into account the shipping costs!