The end of World Cup Qatar 2022 It was seen by a large number of Peruvians, who were nervous until the last penalty executed. Many of our compatriots expected Argentina to win the world Cupeither because of the South American brotherhood or the desire to see Lionel Messi win the highest trophy in soccer.

The celebrities of the Peruvian show business were no strangers to this party. Many local characters showed their euphoria when the Argentine team finally established itself as world champion. Know in this note who they are and see their reactions.

Juliana Oxenford

The journalist, who was born in Argentina, was proud with her albiceleste shirt. “Argentina, world champions. Nothing more to say. Grande Argentina, they are geniuses, ”she wrote in her instagram.

Posted by Juliana Oxenford. Photo: Juliana Oxenford/Instagram

Rosangela Espinoza

The reality girl was in Argentina vs. France living every second of the final at the Lusail stadium. Rosangela Espinoza he supported the South Americans and published several stories about the match. “Good, Messi”, he wrote in one of his statements.

The story of Rosángela Espinoza. Photo: Rosángela Espinoza/Instagram

facundo gonzalez

The member of “This is war” was one of the most excited about the game. Once the Argentine team was proclaimed world champion, facundo gonzalez shared a funny video. “Let’s go champion! Let’s go champion! Argentina, nothing else, damn it,” she exclaimed.

Julian Zucchi