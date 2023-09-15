The number of people with Parkinson’s disease is increasing alarmingly. Compared to ten years ago, there are 30 percent more patients: it is the fastest growing brain disease in the world. And that is not because people are getting older. According to Parkinson’s expert Bas Bloem of the Radboud university medical center in Nijmegen, the strong increase can be explained by ‘exposure to rubbish in the environment’. This includes pesticides that people ingest through the air and food.

