Economist Belyaev allowed the key rate to increase by 1-2 percentage points

The decision to reduce the key rate at the next meeting of the Central Bank (CB) of Russia will definitely not be made, says Candidate of Economic Sciences, financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev. He shared his forecast in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Firstly, in a tense situation, the Central Bank, as a rule, raises the rate, the expert noted. Secondly, he admitted that the population is already being prepared for this in the information field. In particular, the media report that a meeting of the board of directors of the Central Bank will be held on September 15, where the issue of increasing or the possibility of increasing the key rate will be discussed.

Plus, at the Eastern Economic Forum, the President [Владимир Путин] said that, of course, there are some questions for the Central Bank, and he understands that a high key rate restrains production, but at the same time it also restrains inflation See also Le Pen softens her speech and advocates continuing in the EU, but with other rules Mikhail Belyaeveconomist

“After raising the key rate in August, the Central Bank did not really achieve anything. His logic will be this: we applied it too carefully, and in order for it to have an effect, it all needs to be strengthened. Based on this, we can conclude that, at a minimum, there will be no reduction – this is absolutely certain, and it is possible that the rate will be increased by a point or two,” the Lenta.ru interlocutor shared.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the Eastern Economic Forum, called the Central Bank’s decision to raise the key rate correct and timely.

Against the background of the fall of the ruble to a level below 100 rubles per dollar, the regulator held an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors on August 15 and raised the rate to 12 percent.