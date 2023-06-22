A Washington restaurant run by Spanish chef José Andrés will soon include a dish of laboratory-grown chicken meat on its menu. The chef is an ally of the Good Meat company, one of the two US companies that received final authorization from the Department of Agriculture on Wednesday to sell their artificial chicken meat. With this, the United States opens an era of uncertain future in food.

In the United States and many other countries, the imitation or substitution of meat based on vegetable proteins and other ingredients has become popular, with products suitable for vegans and brands such as Impossible Burger, Beyond Meat and many others. What is now approved is completely different. It is chicken meat without chicken, that is, tissue grown in the laboratory from chicken cells, but without any animal to slaughter and without bones, organs, feathers or beak.

Cultured meat is raised in steel tanks filled with water, salt, and nutrients, using cells from a live animal, a fertilized egg, or a special bank of stored cells. The production process from cell cultures comprises the proliferation or multiplication of the cells, their differentiation so that they acquire muscle characteristics, and the harvesting or harvesting of the cellular material for its conventional processing as food.

The idea is to usher in a new era in meat production aimed at eliminating animal harm and slaughter and drastically reducing the environmental impact of grazing, growing animal feed and animal waste.

The US health authority, the FDA, had already given the go-ahead to the new product, but inspections and the final green light from the Department of Agriculture for marketing were still lacking. Two California-based companies, Good Meat and Upside Foods, announced Wednesday that they have received it. In the case of Upside, lab-grown meat is produced in large sheets that are then molded into shapes like chicken tenders and sausages. Already selling cultured meat in Singapore, the first country to allow it, Good Meat turns masses of chicken cells into fillets, nuggets, shredded meat and skewers.

Good Meat, the cultured meat division of food tech company Eat Just, has celebrated in a statement a step he considers “momentous” for the “burgeoning” farmed meat and seafood sector and for the global food industry. “This landmark clearance means that the company’s chicken, made directly from animal cells, can now be sold to US consumers,” he said.

Actually, Good Meat, based in the town of Alameda, already accumulates multiple authorizations for its chicken meat achieved in 2020 and 2021 in Singapore, where it is marketed normally through different channels. In January 2023, it received a license that the company considers key to paving the way for greater scalability, lower manufacturing costs, and a more sustainable product. Now it receives authorization in the United States for its plant in Alameda, the town where it is headquartered. Also receiving approval is its production partner, Joinn Biologics.

Upside Foods is the other company to have completed the pre-market regulatory review process for its farmed chicken. “Since farmed chicken is developed directly from real chicken cells, the company is subject to rigorous inspections and food safety standards similar to those of conventionally produced poultry,” it explained in a statement.

Once regulatory clearance is obtained, Upside Foods can begin commercial production. The company has announced that it will debut with a whole-textured chicken product that contains more than 99% cells from cultured chicken.

Berkeley-based Upside Foods became the first company in receiving clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), last November, after an in-depth analysis of the product and the manufacturing process. The information provided by the FDA at the time indicated that there was no reason to expect that the production process would result in food carrying or containing any adulterating substance or microorganism.

“At this time, we are in no doubt about Upside’s conclusion that feeds composed of, or containing, cultured chicken cell material resulting from the defined production process […] They are as safe as comparable foods produced by other methods.” the report concluded from the FDA. He dossier presented by the company detailed the production process.

“I am delighted to share that cultured meat will now be available to consumers in the United States,” said Uma Valeti, CEO and founder of Upside Foods through a statement. “This approval will radically change the way meat reaches our table. It is a giant step towards a more sustainable future, which preserves choice and life”, he added.

Upside also has its ally cook. Following regulatory approval, it has received the first order for its farm-raised chicken from three-Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn. The firm’s farm-raised chicken will be released in the United States in limited quantities through select restaurant partners, beginning with Chef Crenn’s Bar Crenn restaurant in San Francisco, the company announced, launching a social media contest to consumers who want to try their laboratory chicken.

Upside made a placement in April 2022 in which it raised 400 million dollars of capital at a price that valued the company at more than 1,000 million dollars. Lab meat is expected to be big business in the future. Today, manufacturing it is much more expensive than producing conventional meat, which makes it difficult to put it on the market, even more so than cultural resistance. At best, it will take years for cultured meat to be commercialized on a massive scale. Consulting firm McKinsey believes that the size of the cultured meat market may reach $25 billion by 2030.

There are dozens of companies around the world that research and test-manufacture cultured chicken, pork, lamb, fish and beef, though some of those meats are harder to replicate than chicken in a way that maintains texture and flavor. Among those companies are Meatable and Mosa Meat, from the Netherlands, where the procedure for creating lab meat was invented. Following Singapore and the United States, regulators in Israel, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are considering approval, while the European Union, where cultured meat was invented, threatens to fall behind.

