A seven-year-old girl has died off the coast of France after the small boat she was trying to reach Britain on, carrying 15 other migrants, capsized. The boat, probably stolen, “was not of an appropriate size to carry so many people”, explained the prefecture of the French region. The shipwreck occurred shortly after the start of the journey, in the Aa channel, a few kilometers from the coast. The girl's parents, with their three other children, were taken to a hospital in Dunkirk. Mom is pregnant.