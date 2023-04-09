Saturday, April 8, 2023, 11:50 p.m.





The Murcian academic Manuel Guillén died in Valencia last week after an illness that he could not finally overcome, according to the Institute for Ethics in Communication and Organizations (IECO), of which he was founder and director. Guillén, brother of the PP councilor in the Murcia City Council José Guillén, was the promoter of the IECO-Universitat de València (UV) Chair of Business Ethics, of the Ethics Project of the Faculty of Economics of the UV and of the recent ‘Decalogue in favor of the Humanist Directorate of Companies’, among other initiatives.

In addition to his research and teaching work as a professor in the areas of Business Management Fundamentals, Human Behavior and Business Ethics at the UV, he has worked in recent years in the United States as a visiting professor affiliated with the ‘Human Flourishing’ program at the University of harvard.

He also worked as a representative of the UV scholarship program at Harvard, as well as a researcher at the Abigail Adams Institute (Cambridge) and the consortium of centers of the International Humanistic Management Association (IHMA) and promoter of the recently created Humanistic Management Academy. , whose main objective is to transform education into ‘management’ from a humanist perspective.

For eight years he was general secretary of the Spanish branch of the European Business Ethics Network (EBEN-Spain), from where he worked to make the Humanistic Management movement spread in Spain through forums and publications such as his latest book ‘Motivations in the organizations and sense of work’ (Tirant lo Blanch, 2021).