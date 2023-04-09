“Star”: an unknown woman with armed guards came to say goodbye to Tatarsky

An unidentified woman, accompanied by several armed guards, came to say goodbye to war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky at the Troekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow. This is reported by the TV channel “Star”.

The woman was surrounded by four guards in balaclavas with weapons and body armor. According to journalist Alexander Chernykh, at the funeral, security guards accompanied the family of the deceased correspondent.

On April 8, a farewell ceremony for Vladlen Tatarsky took place in Moscow. The military commander was buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery.

Vladlen Tatarsky died on April 2 in an explosion in a cafe on the Universitetskaya embankment in St. Petersburg. As a result of the incident, more than 40 people were recognized as victims.

Darya Trepova was charged with committing a terrorist attack. According to investigators, she handed Tatarsky a figurine previously stuffed with explosives. The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested the defendant in the case until June 2.