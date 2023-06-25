Sunday, June 25, 2023, 2:44 p.m.



José Antonio Morante de la Puebla will not be able to do the paseíllo this Sunday in the Alicante bullring. The Sevillian right-hander, caught this Saturday in Badajoz, suffers a fracture of one of the ribs, specifically in the “7th of the left costal arch”, according to the medical report sent this morning by the bullfighter’s team and which is attached to this press release. press.

The company Eventos Mare Nostrum has decided that Manuel Escribano is his replacement, based on the principles of sensitivity and justice. Sensitivity, because the bullfighter from Gerena suffered a very serious goring in this same bullring on June 25, 2016, affecting the femoral vein and thanks to the team of Dr. José María Reyes he was able to save his life.

In the same way, the company has wanted to be fair with a bullfighter who is going through an extraordinary moment stabbing this type of bullfight. Without going any further, this same year one of the best tasks of his career took place at the last April Fair in Seville against a Victorino Martín bull, a cattle farm that he will deal with this afternoon. This same Saturday, Escribano cut off both ears of a bull back in the ring of the A crowned at the Royal Fair of Algeciras. Escribano is a bullfighter who also knows what it is to succeed in Alicante with bulls of this same breed, since he cut off five ears in 2015 at a bull run by Adolfo Martín in a one-on-one with Francisco José Palazón.

The shortlist for this Sunday’s celebration is therefore made up of Rafael Rubio “Rafaelillo”, Manuel Escribano and Pablo Aguado, who will give an account of a bullfight by Victorino Martín approved in its entirety and which has caused enormous expectations among fans due to its impeccable presentation. The celebration will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will serve to close the Bonfire Fair.