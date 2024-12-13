The president of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, has shown his “deep disappointment” after the Conference of Presidents of Santander and has warned that he will go to court to defend the “interests of Castilla y León and Spain” if the autonomous financing is that of “privileges” and not one that is “fair and negotiated among all”, while at the same time he has rejected the debt relief considering that “that is not the problem.”

At a press conference after the Conference of Presidents, held this Friday at the Magdalena Palace, in Santander, the president of the regional government expressed his “deep disappointment.” “We expected progress and we have found slowdowns. We expected commitments to have more doctors, to facilitate access to housing, to fight against illegal immigration and to have fair regional financing and nothing at all. Sánchez only signs agreements with his separatist partners. And to the rest, long and long,” he summarized.

The head of the regional Executive has insisted that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has once again shown his preference for “make an agreement with their separatist partners” rather than with the autonomies, while he has assured that he has attended the meeting “forced by the courts”, with “four issues on the table”, and without “any type of prior preparation” as on other occasions. “Nothing at all. Sánchez is only motivated by gimmicky advertisements that almost no one believes anymore and that he then does not comply with,” he stressed.

“Pay for separatist excesses”

Mañueco has rejected the forgiveness of the debt, understanding that it is “forgiving” what was generated by the “separatists.” “He wants all of us Spaniards to pay the excess that separatist formations have made to have embassies that were of no use or that they did not serve the interests of the Spanish people”, he denounced to insist that what Castilla y León defends is that there be a financing model “so that public services, education, health, social services, healthcare to the elderly, be the same in all territories,” he added.

In line with these words, he has called for a “new, fair and negotiated model among all” to reject, once again, that the problem is “whether or not to forgive the debt.” “What is at stake right now is whether we want a model in which all Spaniards are equal when it comes to being able to access health, education, social services or Sánchez’s model, which is the privileges”, he continued to regret that Sánchez has once again “bet” on the latter, reports Ep.

“We are going to defend the interests of Castilla y León and also of Spain”has settled to warn that he will go to the courts of justice “to defend the interests of Castilla y León and Spain.” “We will do it as we have done in the past, as we have done to force this Conference of Presidents,” he said.

Doctors, migration and housing

Regarding the need for doctors, the president of the Board has regretted the inaction of the Sánchez Government that “You have had six health ministers in six years and they have done nothing at all”. “We have asked him again and again since I have been president and he continues to do nothing and today, once again, we are leaving empty-handed,” he concluded.

Nor has he seen progress in migration management where he has called for the promotion of a “new, comprehensive, common policy, that is planned, coordinated with the autonomous communities” and without “unilateral impositions in this matter.”

“Immigration policy is a national competence and it cannot be cut into pieces or made into patches. It cannot be divided into negotiations or pacts with separatist forces to form a government and leave autonomous communities out of any type of distribution,” he argued.

Finally, in terms of housing, he pointed out that there have been “neither solutions nor progress.” “There has been nothing at all. We have asked for the reform of the State Housing plan to unify aid. Legal security is needed to fight against squatters. “We must reduce bureaucratic burdens, we must also lower taxes,” has listed to regret that these proposals have not received any response”.