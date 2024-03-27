'Thunderbolts' is the new Marvel movie that has Yelena Belova as one of the protagonists, a warrior from the same school as Natasha Romanoff. Likewise, this film is expected to mark a new and better beginning for the company, since it has not had much success with its latest installments.

'Thunderbolts' is scheduled to be released next year. However, the actress Florence Pugh She took a short tour of the recording rooms in her new Yelena outfit. We invite you to read this note about the new 'Black Widow' and information about the new film.

YOU CAN SEE: Timothée Chalamet does not close the doors to Marvel and DC despite serious advice from Leonardo DiCaprio

What is Yelena's new costume for 'Thunderbolts' like?

Florence Pugh has returned to the universe of Marvel and recently shared a video on Instagram from the Atlanta set of 'Thunderbolts,' which is currently in production. This film will mark the last time we will see her play the role of assassin Yelena Belova, a character she introduced in 'Black Widow' and later reprized in the Disney+ series 'Hawkeye'. The video offers a first look at one of the combat suits she will wear in the film.

“Hello guys, how are you? I know I've drifted away a little bit, but that's partly because they flew me to Atlanta to film a movie I'm not supposed to talk about. But I can show you things, secretly, as long as you don't tell anyone (…) I can show you a preview of the set. They are filming. “Now I will remain silent,” she explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel would change the sequel to 'Eternals' and it would no longer be as you imagined

When is the movie 'Thunderbolts' released?

The movie 'Thunderbolts' premieres on May 2, 2025. This production will mark the first time that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will focus on a group of antagonists. Before its official reveal, there was a lot of speculation about the Thunderbolts being adapted to film, as the direction Marvel planned to take was unclear.

YOU CAN SEE: It was the biggest failure in Marvel history, but now it is sweeping Disney+

What is the plot of 'Thunderbolts'?

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that 'Thunderbolts': “focuses on villains and antiheroes who embark on a mission that was supposed to be suicidal.”

Notably 'Thunderbolts' began as a comic series that originally introduced readers to a new group of '90s superheroes. However, it was later revealed that they were villains disguised as heroes. Over time, this concept has evolved, going from villains to heroes seeking to redeem themselves and become true defenders of good.

YOU CAN SEE: Goodbye to Captain Marvel? Brie Larson leaves intriguing message that puts the MC in danger

Cast of the movie 'Thunderbolts'

Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine)

Wyatt Russell (US Agent)

David Harbor (Red Guardian)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)

Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost)

Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster)

Lewis Pullman (Sentry)

Harrison Ford (Thaddeus Ross)

'Thunderbolts' new Marvel movie premieres in 2025. Photo: Marvel

#Florence #Pugh #reveals #Yelena39s #wardrobe #39Thunderbolts39

'Thunderbolts' is the new Marvel movie that has Yelena Belova as one of the protagonists, a warrior from the same school as Natasha Romanoff. Likewise, this film is expected to mark a new and better beginning for the company, since it has not had much success with its latest installments.

'Thunderbolts' is scheduled to be released next year. However, the actress Florence Pugh She took a short tour of the recording rooms in her new Yelena outfit. We invite you to read this note about the new 'Black Widow' and information about the new film.

YOU CAN SEE: Timothée Chalamet does not close the doors to Marvel and DC despite serious advice from Leonardo DiCaprio

What is Yelena's new costume for 'Thunderbolts' like?

Florence Pugh has returned to the universe of Marvel and recently shared a video on Instagram from the Atlanta set of 'Thunderbolts,' which is currently in production. This film will mark the last time we will see her play the role of assassin Yelena Belova, a character she introduced in 'Black Widow' and later reprized in the Disney+ series 'Hawkeye'. The video offers a first look at one of the combat suits she will wear in the film.

“Hello guys, how are you? I know I've drifted away a little bit, but that's partly because they flew me to Atlanta to film a movie I'm not supposed to talk about. But I can show you things, secretly, as long as you don't tell anyone (…) I can show you a preview of the set. They are filming. “Now I will remain silent,” she explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel would change the sequel to 'Eternals' and it would no longer be as you imagined

When is the movie 'Thunderbolts' released?

The movie 'Thunderbolts' premieres on May 2, 2025. This production will mark the first time that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will focus on a group of antagonists. Before its official reveal, there was a lot of speculation about the Thunderbolts being adapted to film, as the direction Marvel planned to take was unclear.

YOU CAN SEE: It was the biggest failure in Marvel history, but now it is sweeping Disney+

What is the plot of 'Thunderbolts'?

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that 'Thunderbolts': “focuses on villains and antiheroes who embark on a mission that was supposed to be suicidal.”

Notably 'Thunderbolts' began as a comic series that originally introduced readers to a new group of '90s superheroes. However, it was later revealed that they were villains disguised as heroes. Over time, this concept has evolved, going from villains to heroes seeking to redeem themselves and become true defenders of good.

YOU CAN SEE: Goodbye to Captain Marvel? Brie Larson leaves intriguing message that puts the MC in danger

Cast of the movie 'Thunderbolts'

Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine)

Wyatt Russell (US Agent)

David Harbor (Red Guardian)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)

Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost)

Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster)

Lewis Pullman (Sentry)

Harrison Ford (Thaddeus Ross)

'Thunderbolts' new Marvel movie premieres in 2025. Photo: Marvel

#Florence #Pugh #reveals #Yelena39s #wardrobe #39Thunderbolts39

'Thunderbolts' is the new Marvel movie that has Yelena Belova as one of the protagonists, a warrior from the same school as Natasha Romanoff. Likewise, this film is expected to mark a new and better beginning for the company, since it has not had much success with its latest installments.

'Thunderbolts' is scheduled to be released next year. However, the actress Florence Pugh She took a short tour of the recording rooms in her new Yelena outfit. We invite you to read this note about the new 'Black Widow' and information about the new film.

YOU CAN SEE: Timothée Chalamet does not close the doors to Marvel and DC despite serious advice from Leonardo DiCaprio

What is Yelena's new costume for 'Thunderbolts' like?

Florence Pugh has returned to the universe of Marvel and recently shared a video on Instagram from the Atlanta set of 'Thunderbolts,' which is currently in production. This film will mark the last time we will see her play the role of assassin Yelena Belova, a character she introduced in 'Black Widow' and later reprized in the Disney+ series 'Hawkeye'. The video offers a first look at one of the combat suits she will wear in the film.

“Hello guys, how are you? I know I've drifted away a little bit, but that's partly because they flew me to Atlanta to film a movie I'm not supposed to talk about. But I can show you things, secretly, as long as you don't tell anyone (…) I can show you a preview of the set. They are filming. “Now I will remain silent,” she explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel would change the sequel to 'Eternals' and it would no longer be as you imagined

When is the movie 'Thunderbolts' released?

The movie 'Thunderbolts' premieres on May 2, 2025. This production will mark the first time that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will focus on a group of antagonists. Before its official reveal, there was a lot of speculation about the Thunderbolts being adapted to film, as the direction Marvel planned to take was unclear.

YOU CAN SEE: It was the biggest failure in Marvel history, but now it is sweeping Disney+

What is the plot of 'Thunderbolts'?

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that 'Thunderbolts': “focuses on villains and antiheroes who embark on a mission that was supposed to be suicidal.”

Notably 'Thunderbolts' began as a comic series that originally introduced readers to a new group of '90s superheroes. However, it was later revealed that they were villains disguised as heroes. Over time, this concept has evolved, going from villains to heroes seeking to redeem themselves and become true defenders of good.

YOU CAN SEE: Goodbye to Captain Marvel? Brie Larson leaves intriguing message that puts the MC in danger

Cast of the movie 'Thunderbolts'

Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine)

Wyatt Russell (US Agent)

David Harbor (Red Guardian)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)

Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost)

Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster)

Lewis Pullman (Sentry)

Harrison Ford (Thaddeus Ross)

'Thunderbolts' new Marvel movie premieres in 2025. Photo: Marvel

#Florence #Pugh #reveals #Yelena39s #wardrobe #39Thunderbolts39

'Thunderbolts' is the new Marvel movie that has Yelena Belova as one of the protagonists, a warrior from the same school as Natasha Romanoff. Likewise, this film is expected to mark a new and better beginning for the company, since it has not had much success with its latest installments.

'Thunderbolts' is scheduled to be released next year. However, the actress Florence Pugh She took a short tour of the recording rooms in her new Yelena outfit. We invite you to read this note about the new 'Black Widow' and information about the new film.

YOU CAN SEE: Timothée Chalamet does not close the doors to Marvel and DC despite serious advice from Leonardo DiCaprio

What is Yelena's new costume for 'Thunderbolts' like?

Florence Pugh has returned to the universe of Marvel and recently shared a video on Instagram from the Atlanta set of 'Thunderbolts,' which is currently in production. This film will mark the last time we will see her play the role of assassin Yelena Belova, a character she introduced in 'Black Widow' and later reprized in the Disney+ series 'Hawkeye'. The video offers a first look at one of the combat suits she will wear in the film.

“Hello guys, how are you? I know I've drifted away a little bit, but that's partly because they flew me to Atlanta to film a movie I'm not supposed to talk about. But I can show you things, secretly, as long as you don't tell anyone (…) I can show you a preview of the set. They are filming. “Now I will remain silent,” she explained.

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel would change the sequel to 'Eternals' and it would no longer be as you imagined

When is the movie 'Thunderbolts' released?

The movie 'Thunderbolts' premieres on May 2, 2025. This production will mark the first time that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will focus on a group of antagonists. Before its official reveal, there was a lot of speculation about the Thunderbolts being adapted to film, as the direction Marvel planned to take was unclear.

YOU CAN SEE: It was the biggest failure in Marvel history, but now it is sweeping Disney+

What is the plot of 'Thunderbolts'?

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that 'Thunderbolts': “focuses on villains and antiheroes who embark on a mission that was supposed to be suicidal.”

Notably 'Thunderbolts' began as a comic series that originally introduced readers to a new group of '90s superheroes. However, it was later revealed that they were villains disguised as heroes. Over time, this concept has evolved, going from villains to heroes seeking to redeem themselves and become true defenders of good.

YOU CAN SEE: Goodbye to Captain Marvel? Brie Larson leaves intriguing message that puts the MC in danger

Cast of the movie 'Thunderbolts'

Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine)

Wyatt Russell (US Agent)

David Harbor (Red Guardian)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova)

Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost)

Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster)

Lewis Pullman (Sentry)

Harrison Ford (Thaddeus Ross)

'Thunderbolts' new Marvel movie premieres in 2025. Photo: Marvel

#Florence #Pugh #reveals #Yelena39s #wardrobe #39Thunderbolts39