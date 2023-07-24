In the end it was true that there was a “comeback”, one of the words most repeated by the Socialists in the last week of the campaign, although it only gave to remove the possibility of a right-wing government in Spain that was almost taken for granted.

The regional PSOE yesterday reissued the three representatives in the Congress of Deputies achieved in November 2019, the best of the possible results according to the forks granted by the polls. And it did so, moreover, after collecting more than 10,000 votes more than then, reaching 25.25% of the votes cast in the Community compared to the previous 24.77%, a balm after the hit suffered in the last regional and municipal elections.

Vélez boasts of PSRM results after obtaining 187,400 votes, 10,000 more than in November 2019

The faces of the party members reflected a mixture of relief and happiness at the appearance to assess the results. The party’s general secretary, José Vélez, was exultant. “The PSOE is stronger and more united than ever,” he said. The Socialists can also celebrate sideways, that Sumar also repeats the result and the left of the Region, ties itself, contributing the same sum of four seats to the bloc.

Another reason for satisfaction is the recovery of the position of second force in the Region of Murcia, above Vox, the party with the most votes in the previous general elections.

In this way, Francisco Lucas, Caridad Rives and Joaquín Martínez Salmerón will be the Socialist deputies in Congress for the Region of Murcia. The latter continues in office after he replaced Marisol Sánchez Jódar in May. In the Senate, the PSOE also recovers the representation by direct election that it lost in 2019, and which will be occupied by Inmaculada Sánchez Roca.

The formation highlights the normality of the elections against the “attempts of the right to tarnish” its legitimacy

The Community continues to show itself as a merry-go-round for the socialists. It should be remembered that, after achieving victory in the general elections in April 2019, the first victory of the PSOE in Murcia since 1993, the party sank in the electoral repetition, falling to third place, although tied for seats with Vox and PP. Yesterday, that carousel of moods was concentrated in a single night. First, a certain climate of optimism was felt, in a day that both the head of the Congress list, Francisco Lucas, and José Vélez, had described as one of the most “important” of democracy.

Later, the atmosphere was rarefied. The first signs that the day was not starting in the desired direction for the Socialists were sent by the polls published after the polls closed, which were not very favorable to their interests. The echoes of these estimates fell like a jug of cold water on the first floor of the building on Calle Princesa, where the headquarters are located, to the point that the party ruled out assessing them as it had suggested to journalists, and announced that it would only do so with the electoral results.

«The reactionary wave that swept across Europe has not passed through our country or our Region. We resist»

After twelve at night, everything was smiles. Vélez appeared surrounded by the elected deputies, the new senator and members of the regional Executive in an intervention with an air of redemption after 28-M. “We have improved the results,” he said. “We are going to continue defending the best Spain, a country that continues to advance in rights and freedoms.”

The leader of the Socialists wanted to have special recognition for the Post Office professionals, as Carmina Fernández, spokesperson for the party, had previously done, in the face of the “attempts by the right to tarnish” election day. Lucas affirmed that “the Socialist Party continues to advance and consolidates itself as the alternative in this Region” and declared the “bloc of the right” to have failed. Along the same lines, Sánchez Roca boasted that “the reactionary wave that swept through Europe has not passed through our country or our Region.” “We resisted,” he concluded.