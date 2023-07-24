There was no party at Vox. The results of the party’s general elections in the Region of Murcia have undoubtedly been well below expectations. The electoral weight achieved four years ago, which led him to win the elections, has ended up melting in this last summer appointment at the polls. This could be appreciated in the assessments of its leaders, no matter how much they will try to soften the impact. In the words of the head of the list to the Congress of Deputies, Lourdes Méndez, and the regional president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, the useful vote was blamed, without missing reproaches to the PP, nor criticism of the media and the polls.

Méndez assured that in the Community the PP has managed to “demobilize many voters”, which “has benefited the PSOE”, denouncing that many supports “have gone to waste” in the face of the strategy of “demonizing Vox”. For which he insisted that “it has not been a good strategy.” Of course, he stressed that “we are going to continue defending the Spanish” and claimed that “we are happy to continue being the third political force.”

The achievement of the two seats in Congress by Vox in the Region specifically means the loss of a representative with respect to those harvested in the last legislature. Thus, although Lourdes Méndez and Joaquín Robles repeat as parliamentarians, as numbers one and two, however Luis Gestoso, as three, has been left out of it and will have to focus his political work on opposing the Murcia City Council.

For his part, the regional president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, also attacked the prejudice of the useful vote, and charged again against the media. In fact, he assured that this time it has been “the most useless vote”, since “in 2019 the left had four deputies, and in 2023 unfortunately it still has four.”

He did not want to close his speech without sending the message that he is confident that as a result of what happened “from today a government can finally be formed in the Region”, which has been delayed – according to him – “due to the national electoral interest of Mr. Feijóo”.

Nor did they have any option to surprise and get into the Senate, whose candidacy was headed by José Francisco Garre. And it is that the collapse in support with respect to other appointments at the polls has been very important. For this reason, the disappointment was evident on the faces of the little more than twenty militants and supporters who came to the party headquarters, next to the Plaza Circular -a place chosen on this occasion to monitor election night-.

In fact, everything started very calmly from the moment the afternoon started. A feeling that seemed to anticipate the tone of coldness that ended up prevailing over the next few hours. Since the closure of the polling stations, prominent members of the party leadership stood guard to analyze how the count progressed, including the members of the candidacies for Congress and the Senate in the Community. However, a total silence was imposed until the moment of the appearance by Antelo, together with the heads of the party lists to the Lower and Upper Chambers, after XX hours.

widespread pushback



Despite the fact that in these general elections the popular ones have prevailed over the formation of Abascal in almost all of Murcia, but it remains the second most voted force in numerous localities, ahead of the PSOE, especially in the areas around the Mar Menor -with Torre Pacheco as a reference-, as well as in municipalities such as Totana. But what is unquestionable is that the final results were well below those achieved four years ago, when they were the winners in votes, as well as in relation to the expectations that were handled internally.