With the COVID lurking, Simeone summoned 17 footballers for tomorrow’s game (19:00) at the Wanda Metropolitano against Levante. Hermoso tested positive yesterday for antigens and Giménez negative. One and the other are pending the PCR today (the Uruguayan, in addition, has a permit from LaLiga). With Felipe sanctioned for his red card against Getafe, healthy central defenders, Simeone only has Savic.

And, given so much loss, his look at the subsidiary only points in one direction: Manu Lama, the only youth squad on this list. It is his second call, after Cholo called him a month ago, in the round of 16 match against Real Sociedad. He is a central defender for the future. This, the second call of him with the first team. Simeone already summoned him in the round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey, against Real Sociedad. He did not debut.

Cholo’s list against Levante

Goalkeepers: Oblak, Lecomte.

Defenses: Vrsaljko, Savic, Lodi, Reinildo, Lama.

Media: Kondogbia, DePaul, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera.

Forwards: Joao Felix, Suarez, Correa, Cunha