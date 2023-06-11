Reda Saleem (Dubai)

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, transferred Manchester City to the ranks of the world, after he crossed it to the summit of European football and sat on the throne of English football by achieving the treble by winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup. , then the European Champions League, to qualify for the Club World Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia next December, to make City a historic triple and aspire to the Quartet.

The statements of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the British newspaper “Daily Mail” in 2018, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the ownership of the Abu Dhabi United Development and Investment Group, which is owned by His Highness, were nothing but an insight into the future, and what he plans with this ancient club, where He pointed out that the ceiling of his ambitions had no limits, and that “Man City” came from afar, cutting a wonderful journey, achieving great successes, and was like a sleeping giant, but he did not reach the position he wanted. After 5 years, City reached the global summit in an investment experience that represents a wonderful model in sports investment, which extended beyond the English club, and turned into a group that includes a large number of clubs in various countries of the world.

Over the course of 15 years, since its ownership was transferred in September 2008 to the Abu Dhabi United Group for Development and Investment, “City” has turned into a major brand among companies in the world of football, and the most powerful financially and investment in the world of sports. Despite Manchester City’s long history with English football, since its founding 128 years ago, specifically in 1894, it did not turn into one of the strongest clubs in the world, except only 15 years ago, when its ownership was transferred in September 2008 to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. , who developed the investment idea to turn the “City Football Group” into a large “empire” on which the sun does not set, as it includes a large number of clubs in the world, the latest of which was the Brazilian Bahia, which joins the group.

When the Abu Dhabi United Group for Investment and Development bought Manchester City in 2008, no one expected that the club would be a star in the sky of world football during those few years, but His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan succeeded in leading the “City” and putting it on the path to glory. , to become the most crowned champion in recent years, and the only one to achieve the quadruple in English football. During the “City” march, led by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the team’s “Al Ittihad” stadium was expanded to accommodate 55,000 spectators, which recently celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the historic transfer, as Manchester City left the Main Road stadium after 80 years, specifically in August. 2003, moving with this important step a distance of three and a half miles to his new residence at Al-Ittihad Stadium.

The world talks about the successes of Manchester City in English and European football, and the leadership of the Emirates, specifically Abu Dhabi, of the City Football Group, “City Football Group”, which includes several clubs around the world, and it is a unique model for a sports investment vision, from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, until it became The group rules the sides of football around the world, with titles and great strides that it makes in various continents of the world, and the dream of any club is to be a member of the most prominent group at the present time.

After 10 years of establishing the group, which was launched in 2013, it now includes clubs in Europe, Asia, North and South America and Australia, in addition to works related to women’s soccer teams, academies, technical support and sports marketing companies, and its ambition is to increase participation in football, both on the field. or outside it, in order to find and develop the best football talent.

Big successes

The group achieved huge successes with Manchester City in the most difficult league in the world, after the team tightened its grip on the titles there, and achieved great successes during the era of Abu Dhabi by reaching the 18th title, and the group is also achieving notable successes by winning titles with clubs such as New York City in America, Melbourne. City in Australia, Yakohama Marinos in Japan, Montevideo City Turki in Uruguay, in addition to making great strides for clubs in developing talent and deliberate progress, such as Girona in Spain, who has established its feet in the second division in the first division, and is in the top ten this season. Troyes in France, Lommel in Belgium.

latest deals

The group’s efforts continue in emerging locations, such as Mumbai City in India, and Sichuan Junyu in China, in addition to new investments, after the acquisition of Palermo in Italy at the beginning of this season, and the Brazilian Bahia, and its partner, Bolivian Bolivar, at the beginning of the current season, and the last deals were the acquisition of 90 % of the shares of the Brazilian Bahia.

New approach

Perhaps Al-Siti’s successes were a reason for the expansion of the Abu Dhabi Investment Group, led by His Excellency Khaldoun Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Manchester City Club, Chairman of the City Football Group, who succeeded in creating a new approach to world football, which everyone is seeking to follow and catch up with in his footsteps. The standard that changed the concept of sports investment, and moved it to pioneering dimensions at all levels, by balancing successes on and off the field, in all technical, administrative, marketing and commercial fields, and others.

Since 2008, Al-Mubarak has assumed the presidency of the Manchester City Football Club, and supervised the development of the club’s sports and commercial performance. Khaldoun Al-Mubarak heads the City Football Group, a holding company established in 2013 to manage and invest in international football clubs. “City” adopts the method of selecting talent, which adds to the team technically in the first place, in addition to searching for a coach who applies a playing identity on the field, which is What is represented by the Spanish Pep Guardiola, who is not dealt with in a method of accounting for results only, but leaves the necessary space in order to work on developing the players and the team, which made him a unique identity of his own.

front of the scene

Since the sunshine of the Emirati administration in the sky of English football, Manchester City has not only known the path of change, but rather the entire “Premier League” system has moved in a direction completely different from the path it has been accustomed to over 3 decades, and prompted English club administrations to try to catch up with the “City” that started. And not many succeeded in stopping him, especially during the past years, so that Abu Dhabi topped the scene, after it changed the “Premier League” map, and it still has a lot and new.

New numbers with which “City” sat above the top of the league, the most expensive and strongest in the world, in 5 seasons out of a total of the last 6 copies, sweeping everyone without exception, to change the features of history in the “Premier League”, which since 1992 has known only one champion, it was Manchester United, in a previous era, with limited skirmishes from Arsenal and a strong and surprising intrusion on the part of Chelsea, in addition to a few surprises for Leicester City, and before that Blackburn, and the fading of Liverpool’s luster except for a lightning coronation.

The “Blue Moon” surpassed the “Blues” number in 10 seasons, to become second, after “United”, in the list of teams that most won the “Premier League” title. The “rare treble” achieved by the team under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, and the “heavenly moon” succeeded in narrowing the difference to 6 titles with the “devils” in the modern era of the English Premier League, and the treble carries a clear message of the “Citizen” desire to continue towards higher horizons.