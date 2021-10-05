Mansour bin Zayed: The UAE supports efforts to achieve stability and security in Libya



Mansour bin Zayed

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today at Qasr Al Watan, Najla Al-Manqoush, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libya, and her accompanying delegation. His Highness welcomed Najla Al-Manqoush and her accompanying delegation. The two sides discussed the brotherly relations between the UAE and Libya and ways to develop them, for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples. The latest developments on the Libyan, regional and international scenes were also reviewed. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the depth of the relations between the two brotherly countries, and stressed the UAE’s permanent support for all efforts seeking to achieve stability, security, peace and prosperity in all regions of Libya. . The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. Her Excellency Naglaa Al-Manqoush, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libya, arrived in the country today, and was received by Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and the visit comes within the framework of strengthening brotherly relations between the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Republic of Libya.

Source: wam