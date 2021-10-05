Twist, Swing and Tango, together in a car. A nice idea to mix fun and simplicity, both from a sales point of view and for advertising purposes: Renault he drew heavily from this unique cauldron to churn out the supercar Twingo. Presented on October 5, 1992 and put on sale since 1993, the Twingo accompanied many Italians during the nineties, thanks to its affordable price and a more lively ’round’ design than its rival Fiat 500.

The heir to the R4, in spirit, took its first steps in 1986 when Raymond Lévy took over the W60 project imagined by the young engineer Jean-Pierre Ploué and, through the management of the new design director, Patrick Le Quément, entrusted it to Marcello Gandini. But its creation, still preserved in the Renault Classic museum, was judged pretentious for the market to which it would be entrusted. So, under the guidance of Yves Dubreuil, they made the definitive Twingo Jean-Pierre Ploué and Gérard Gauvry (interior). The ‘trick’ to earn was the drastic reduction in production costs: the Twingo had few elements and simple engines such as the 55 horsepower four-cylinder Cleon cast iron.

The first generation was produced until 2007, totaling 2.5 million units. The success was immediate: just think that at the end of the Parisian event of that year, the newborn car collected 2,240 orders. The merit was also of the minivan shape, despite being very short and wider than the competition for reasons of habitability. Because of the headlights it was called ‘frog’, but in a positive sense. The front and rear bumpers were made of unpainted plastic. The Twingo could be ordered either with a full-width sunroof or with a normal closed roof. There were no storage compartments inside, but the seats could be ‘opened’ to offer a space that at the time was referred to as a double bed. The interior design recalled the fun spirit of the bodywork, with very colorful themes.