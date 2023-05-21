His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company, said that the year 2022 witnessed the passage of two decades since the establishment of the Mubadala Company as part of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi government to enhance the process of progress and lay solid foundations for a built national economy. It is based on knowledge, innovation and providing the best opportunities for future generations.. Since then, Mubadala has been working according to that vision and has achieved great success in supporting the national agenda and contributing to the consolidation of the country’s position at the global level.

His Highness added, in a speech on the occasion of the issuance of the annual report 2022 of the Mubadala Investment Company, that Mubadala was able, through its approach based on partnership, flexibility and investment in the long term, to provide the sons and daughters of the country with many opportunities that were not available before .. He stressed that the economic diversification efforts adopted by Mubadala It contributed to laying the foundation for a solid national economy that attracted the best talents and human cadres from more than 200 nationalities from all over the world.

His Highness explained that the impact of Mubadala was not limited to accelerating economic growth and achieving financial returns, but extended to include developing a global infrastructure for an integrated system in the health care and education sectors, and a diversified economic base with future aspirations, in addition to leading investment efforts in sectors that contribute to building a sustainable future.

His Highness said that Mubadala will continue its pioneering role as one of the most prominent responsible investment companies in the world in terms of the ambitious national programs and projects of the UAE under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

His Highness added, “We will continue our role in strengthening the foundations of a knowledge-based national economy, by contributing to efforts to meet the most important global challenges in the areas of health care, climate change and future energy sources.”

His Highness affirmed that these and other national priorities are consistent with Mubadala’s approach and strategy.

He said: “Our role will continue to contribute to providing opportunities that allow the UAE to achieve further progress and prosperity, and for future generations to compete strongly in a world that will be very different from ours today.. This has always been the focus of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state, “may God protect him,” is the founding president of Mubadala since the company’s establishment more than twenty years ago, and we will continue to work according to this vision in the next stage of our journey.

At the end of his speech, His Highness thanked the leadership of Mubadala, its employees and all its partners for their efforts and valuable contribution to the success and progress of our country.