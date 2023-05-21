Ukrainian president was asked about bilateral with PT, but alleged incompatibility of agendas: “I think that disappointed him”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky Won’t Meet President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in Hiroshima, Japan.

Zelensky told journalists this Sunday (May 21, 2023) that the meeting was not held due to incompatibilities with the Brazilian president’s agenda at the G7 summit.

“I met with almost everyone, almost all leaders, and they all have their own agendas, so I think that’s why we couldn’t meet with the Brazilian president”, stated.

Asked if he was disappointed by the lack of an agreement for the bilateral meeting, the Ukrainian leader replied to journalists in an ironic tone: “I think that let him down” in reference to Lula.

In the declaration, Zelensky also spoke about the importance of the participation of all countries in the “peace formula”Ukrainian proposal aimed at ending the war with Russia.

This report will receive more information