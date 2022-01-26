Dubai (Union)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the Arab Health exhibitions “Arab Health” and “MEDLAB” Middle East 2022, the largest healthcare and laboratory exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa, which are being held at the Dubai World Trade Center today. Thursday, under the theme “By business, we unite and drive the industry forward,” while MEDLAB Middle East 2022 will be held under the theme “Embracing Innovation to Change the Face of Diagnostics.” The joint event provides an ideal platform for the global healthcare industry to discuss the latest medical technologies and discoveries.

During the visit, His Highness praised the world’s confidence in Dubai’s efforts to develop health care by organizing major international events that bring together the best minds and companies working in the medical sector to exchange experiences and review the best technologies that the world has reached in the field of health care and prevention.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also noted the great development witnessed by the medical sector and the health care system in Dubai and the UAE, and the wise leadership’s keenness to keep this vital sector at the highest levels of readiness by providing it with the latest technologies and laboratories in the world, stressing that The Arab Health Exhibition represents an exemplary window presented by Dubai with successful experiences, ideas and visions through which the health sector can be upgraded in the region and the world.

During his tour of the exhibition, His Highness visited the platform of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, where he listened to an explanation of the Ministry’s innovative digital services, under the slogan “The Future of Health Leadership”, in line with the Ministry’s strategy in looking to the future, to develop health information systems, and apply standards International level in managing infrastructure in health facilities, and developing appropriate technology to manage the health system.