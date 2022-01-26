The decision of the interterritorial Health Council to extend in February the reduction of capacity in football to 75 percent and in pavilions by half is going to cause problems for Basque clubs, since they have more members than available seats. The first consequence will be for two highly anticipated Cup matches, Real-Betis and Athletic-Real Madrid, which in other circumstances would fill both. San Mamés, with 53,282 spectators, will remain at 75 percent capacity in 39,961 available seats, less than the number of club members, which is 43,000. Ibaigane opens a registration period between his social mass against the whites on Thursday 3 and against Espanyol, in the League, on Monday, and in the event that more than that allowed number sign up, a draw will have to be held. Those who were not graceful, would have preference in subsequent appointments.

Anoeta, with 39,500 seats, will remain at 29,625 available, also less than the partners, who are 35,300. The smallest, Mendizorroza, with 19,840 spectators, will reduce its capacity to 14,880 seats, just for its approximately 15,000 subscribers.

Further reduction will be suffered by the two ACB basketball clubs: For Baskonia, the capacity of the Buesa Arena in Vitoria, which is 15,716 spectators, reduced by half, will remain at 7,858, less than the number of club members, which is around eight thousand. The club will have to organize draws. In Miribilla, for Bilbao Basket the capacity of ten thousand will remain at five thousand. In this chaos, subscribers are close to four thousand, although more people usually come to the pavilion.