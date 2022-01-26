Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received yesterday, at the Ruler’s Court, Khamisi Arif, the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the country, who came to greet His Highness on the occasion of assuming his duties to the state.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ajman, welcomed the Algerian ambassador, wishing him a pleasant stay, success and payment in the performance of his work duties, which contributes to the consolidation of the existing relations between the two brotherly countries and the strengthening of joint cooperation in various fields. His Highness and the Algerian ambassador discussed, during the meeting, the existing bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop them for the benefit of the two peoples. The Algerian ambassador praised the joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all sectors, praising the civilized development witnessed by the UAE in general and the Emirate of Ajman in particular.