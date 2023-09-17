Whoever has a grandfather, has a treasure. Jaime Álvarez, founder and creative director of the brand Mans, an abbreviation of his grandfather Emilio’s German surname, Demans, his aesthetic reference, knows this well. A man who, as the designer proudly says, looked impeccable “in his tailored suits in houndstooth, pinstripes or checks.” Images that were recorded in Jaime’s retina of a figure, but also of some clothes that he keeps as the greatest of treasures.

Emilio would be very proud to see how his grandson walked onto the catwalk at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid yesterday to collect the award for the best collection of the edition, the first in which Mans was present. An award for silent luxury, one that does not need logos or obvious references to stand out. A fashion in which excellent tailoring and the extreme quality of its fabrics prevail. Suffice it to say that its reference supplier is the prestigious Loro Piana, the cream of the crop of textile fibers.

It was not easy to please at its premiere on the catwalk. In addition to showing his well-known men’s line, he launched a women’s line to the delight of the women, who until now were forced to wear the men’s clothing from the Sevillian couturier. For them he made adaptations of his original suits or his classic laced shirts, but he also made nods to the maestro Cristóbal Balenciaga in several perfectly crafted dresses that were a dream and shared the spotlight with wonderful pleated tunics.

If a brand lived up to Mans, it was JCPajares. Do you remember that poster of Georgina Rodríguez promoting her ‘reality’ in which she wore a wonderful green dress sprawled on a chair? Juan Carlos signed it and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner made it viral. Rosalía, Ester Expósito, Aitana and Nathy Peluso are other celebrities who have surrendered to the good work of the man from La Mancha.

The dressmaker works hand in hand with multiple artisans from Castilla-La Mancha. Despite his youth, Pajares is a firm defender of traditional crafts, with which he collaborates to prevent their disappearance. Bobbin lace, crochet, hemstitching, ceramics – with which the buttons are made -, lizard embroidery, blown glass and fabrics made on centuries-old looms navigate a collection in which they are united with innovative patterns in technical fabrics and neoprenes with digitalized prints .

Pajares, graduated with honors from Madrid and from the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London, where he received a scholarship, advocates on-demand production, without stocks and without sales, with a single annual collection. He has collaborated internationally with brands such as Missoni, H&M and Benetton and worked in the Hollywood film industry. He currently has eight points of sale and has signed for the same team in the Middle East that carries brands such as Rabanne, Celine or Chloé. Two talents who, despite their youth, long ago stopped being promises in the world of fashion and became part of the present and future of the industry.