The dog is man’s best friend and, in this case, the protagonist of a movie. ‘sons of bitches’, the adult comedy directed by Josh Greenbaum and written by Dan Perrault, is close to being released in our country. The film has the participation of actors of the stature of Will Ferrel, Jamie Foxx, Sofia Vergaraamong others, who will lend their voices to some very incorrect pets, so the laughs will be completely guaranteed.

Do you want to know when the film will be released in Peru? Stay in the next note, as we will tell you all the details about its launch.

Watch the trailer for ‘Sons of Bitch’ HERE

When does ‘Hijos de perra’ premiere in Peru?

‘Hijos de perra’, or ‘Vida perra’ by its name in Spain, will hit theaters in Peru on Thursday, September 14, 2023. And, despite being a comedy and starring pets, this movie is not suitable for minors, due to the dark humor that is embedded in it. The film is directed by the same team that made ‘Ted’, so it can be expected that it will be a great success among all fans of the genre.

Where to see ‘Sons of Bitch’?

The film, which premiered in the United States on August 18, can be seen in all movie theaters in the country, such as Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, Cinestar, among others. And, despite the fact that the purchase of pre-sale tickets has not yet been enabled, you must be attentive to their respective websites to purchase tickets immediately and in the room of your choice.

Next, we leave you the respective links so that you can be alert to the authorization of the pre-sale:

What is ‘Sons of Bitch’ about?

“They say that the dog is man’s best friend, but what if the man is a complete idiot? In that case, it might be time for a sweet rematch, doggy style. When Reggie, a naive and optimistic border terrier, is abandoned on the city streets by his humble owner, Doug, Reggie was sure his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But when Reggie meets a talkative, foul-mouthed Boston terrier named Bug, a mutt who loves his freedom and believes that having an owner is for losers, Reggie realizes she was in a toxic relationship and comes to see Doug as the one. ruthless scoundrel he is.

'Hijos de perra' was released in the United States on August 18, while in Mexico it was released on the 24th of the same month. Photo: Universal Pictures

Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and their friends—Maggie, a brainy Australian Shepherd who’s been displaced by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter, an anxious Great Dane stressed out by his job as an emotional support animal—hatch a plan. and they embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home…and make Doug pay by biting into the appendage he loves most. (Hint: it’s not his foot) ”, indicates the official synopsis of ‘Sons of bitches’.

