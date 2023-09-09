‘My name is‘ has won the preference of thousands of Latinos since the day it premiered. In the last episode, “Alejandro Fernández” was chosen as the best of the night by artificial intelligence, but his companions “Daddy Yankee’, ‘Raphael’ and ‘Blessd’ they went to elimination night.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘My name is’, chapter 30 by Caracol: who is going to the ELIMINATION night?

Hours of ‘My name is’

The ‘Blessd’ impersonator singing on ‘Yo me llamo’.

‘My name is‘ can be tuned not only in Colombia, check the schedules here.

Mexico:7:00 p.m.

Peru:8:00 p.m.

Colombia:8:00 p.m.

Ecuador:8:00 p.m.

Chili:9:00 p.m.

USA: 9:00 p.m.

Spain:3:00 a.m.

‘My name is’: where to watch LIVE?

If you want to have an entertaining night enjoying ‘My name is’, you can watch it in aFREE,through the signalTV snail.

How to watch Caracol TV Play?

if you want to seeSnail TV LIVEand not miss the minute by minute of the imitation program‘My name is’These are thechannelswhich you should tune in It should be noted that they belong to differentoperators.

DirecTV: channel 132

channel 132 Claro TV: channel 1006

channel 1006 You:channel 5.

Who are the hosts of ‘Yo me llamo’?

Carlos Calero shares the driving of ‘Yo me llamo’ withMelina Ramirezwho managed to become better known since the sixth season of the reality show.

#LIVE #chapter #Caracol #time #start #watch #Colombian #reality #show #online