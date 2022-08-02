He couldn’t take any more. Manolo Molina, the sports director who made up the Real Murcia squad that achieved promotion to First Federation just two months ago, has said enough. The Lorca sees it difficult to carry out his project and does not want to be an accomplice of the large disbursements that Agustín Ramos intends to make, which will become part of the liabilities of a club with a debt of 31 million.

Molina, who considered that with the arrival of Miku and two U-23 footballers, a pivot and a left back, his squad would already be closed, he has not been able to fight anymore against the intentions of the trident formed by Agustín Ramos, the advisor Antonio Pedreño and Quique Pina, who are willing to make at least three more signings that supposedly raise the sporting level of the squad despite the fact that they have to make more casualties than expected. Molina, in the antipodes of said revolution, trusted in the block already done and in not moving too many pieces in the face of the challenge of competing in the First Federation in a solvent way.

The player from Lorca has seen how, for months, especially since Quique Pina appeared in the life of the club, his work has been more affected than it was last year, when Ramos first tried to sign Cristo Martín and then Drenthe. The interference in sports matters by the president of the club and his trusted adviser Antonio Pedreño, the great architect of the arrival of the former owner of Ciudad de Murcia, have made Molina explode.

In fact, in recent weeks, Molina’s decisions when undertaking the transfers and the different criteria when negotiating emoluments with respect to the group formed by Ramos, Pedreño and Pina, have been key in the total rupture. Until now, the sports director was betting on the model of restraint and restraint that bore fruit last year and that was also the ideal at the start of the season, when the Grana club started with an initial budget of 1.2 million, below a dozen teams in the category. In fact, under these parameters, Molina began to design the new Real Murcia 2022-23, keeping a large part of the block and signing cheap footballers who could grow in the Grana team.

But Ramos has gone his own way. He insisted on signing Pedro León, who has signed economic amounts with the Grana team with which Molina did not agree (800,000 euros over five years). After León, the president from Granada wants to sign strikers at a high cost, according to Molina, for a club that is in great financial trouble. In fact, the fact that Quiqe Pina, on behalf of Real Murcia, offered Quantities much higher than those previously offered to the same footballers by Manolo Molina, caused disbelief in the hitherto grana sports director and in a locker room with mostly moderate contracts. and contents.

Molina, responsible for the debt that the club has, as Ramos himself publicly acknowledged, managed less than a month ago, and helped by two other directors of the entity, to stop Pina from entering the club as an advisor to the president. But he only made it temporarily. Among the reasons for the departure of Manolo Molina, the different conception that the parties have about the sports model that Real Murcia should have today is key, but also because of the forms used by the Grana leaders and the lack of respect towards their work publicly.

Keys to a breakup



To begin with, Manolo Molina was a sports director who did not sign Ramos, who arrived after Tornel hired the player from Lorca. The ex of La Hoya and UCAM, among others, opted for Mario Simón, a low-profile coach who led a squad without big stars but with very involved footballers. Last summer Ramos wanted to sign Cristo Martín, a veteran player that the Grana president had had at Racing Murcia, but Molina opposed it, which created the first serious fiction between them.

With the season already underway, Molina himself had to make, on several occasions, a staunch defense of Simón so that he would not be fired, such as after Rico Pérez’s 3-0 win or the week before the grana visit to the field of the Eldense. But there was more, such as the signing of Drenthe in the winter market, the work of Ramos, who once the season was over and once the promotion was complete, accused the Grana coach of not having given him enough opportunities.

That this season would not be easy for Molina and his technical secretariat began to be evident when, in the middle of the promotion party at Rico Pérez, Agustín Ramos unexpectedly announced the renewal of Simón without Molina himself, and also announced the creation of a sports commission in which Ramos himself would be and also Antonio Pedreño, his advisor and former coach of Third. A measure that affected Molina’s plot, that he would have to put on the table from that moment any name that was on his agenda.

So until Ramos, encouraged by Pedreño, wanted to impose the arrival of Pina as adviser to the Council, over Molina himself. And although at first Molina parried the coup, Pina himself, on behalf of the club, began to make offers to footballers behind Molina’s back, who after understanding that the situation was not going to change and that he would no longer be able to develop his work normally, he has decided to say goodbye to Murcia. For now.