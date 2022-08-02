There are many names for the Juve attack: Morata, Raspadori, Werner, Martial, Depay. All quite different from each other, demonstrating the fact that then the decision will also be made based on the occasion of the moment. The economic aspect will be as relevant as the technical one, if not more. And then there is Dries Mertens. Which would arrive on a free transfer (a factor that would raise the salary: we must also take this into account) and would complete the department well with its technical and tactical qualities. It remains to be discovered if the former Neapolitan would accept the transfer to what he has considered for years the greatest rival. Juve would take a 35-year-old player: a questionable choice from a philosophical point of view, but in line with many others made in this market session as the Bianconeri brought two other expert zero parameters to the squad, the 29-year-old Pogba and the 34-year-old Di Maria. Juve, in short, does not want to waste time: they need to be ready to win immediately and in this sense the purchase of Mertens would be a guarantee.