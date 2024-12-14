Isak Andic Ermay, 71, died this Saturday after falling from a height of 150 meters while he was on an excursion with several members of his family in the Collbató saltpeter caves. The businessman, founder of Mango, was accompanied by his son and his wife when he slipped on one of the paths and fell from a great height. His son alerted 112 when a few minutes passed one o’clock in the afternoon, and from the emergency center all services were activated for his rescue.

A great athlete and world-renowned for his professional career at the head of the great fashion empire that is Mango, Andic had gone out to explore the Collbató salt nitre caves with his son and his wife. It was not the first time they had done this itinerary on foot, a very popular excursion.

At one point during the tour, the man lost his balance and fell into the void, without his companions being able to do anything other than alert the emergency services, through 112.

Dismayed by the loss of Isak Andic, a committed businessman who, with his leadership, has contributed to making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world. He left an indelible undertaking in the Catalan and global fashion sector. My condolences and that of the entire Government to family members, friends… — Salvador Illa Roca (@salvadorilla) December 14, 2024

The first to arrive at the scene were the Martorell citizen security patrols, who located the son, accompanied by the mother. The son explained to the agents that they were walking in the morning and he was walking further ahead, when he heard the sound of stones and sand falling, and that when he turned he saw how his father fell into the void, unable to stop himself.

The agents informed their superiors, who alerted the mountain unit and the aerial means, who were able to rescue the businessman’s lifeless body at three-thirty in the afternoon, and transfer him to the Institute of Legal and Forensic Medicine of Catalonia, where An autopsy will be performed in the next few hours.

The victim was going through one of her best personal and professional moments. Isak Andic created the firm in 1984. The young man of Turkish origin arrived in Spain when he was only a teenager and started with his first store on Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona. Today it is an empire visible throughout the world and its founder one of the greatest fortunes in Europe.