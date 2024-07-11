Known for playing the little protagonist of the series Alf, the actor died last June 13th

He was the famous little protagonist of the successful 80s television series entitled “Alf“. We are talking about the actor Benji Gregory who passed away at the age of 46 on June 13th.

Alf Actor Benji Gregory Found Dead

The tragic news of the actor’s death was confirmed by his sister herself, Rebecca Pfaffingerwithout specifying the exact causes that led to his death. Gregory was found dead together with his service dog Hans in his car, inside a bank parking lot in Arizona. It is believed that the cause of their deaths was a heat stroke.

Benji Gregory’s success in the Alf series

Born in California, and more precisely in Encino a Los Angeles neighborhood on May 26, 1978, Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg studied film at theAcademy of Art College.

Without a shadow of a doubt, his career as an actor cannot ignore one of his most iconic and important roles: that of Brian Tannerthe youngest child of the Tanner family in the 1980s series Alf.

In an interview given in 2000 for the American weekly magazine PeopleGregory talked about his experience as an actor in the famous series:

“The only times it felt like work was when the lights were on and it was really hot.”

When the series was later cancelled, Gregory did not regret its end. Although he never regretted having played it, he had already understood that not wanting to continue with his acting career.

In addition to his starring role in that successful series, Benji Gregory appeared as guest star in various TV programs during the 80s and early 90s. Among these we remember The A-Team, T.J. Hooker, Fantasy Island And The Twilight Zone.

Having put his acting career aside, Benji Gregory decided to distance himself from the world of Hollywood to join the United States Navy. He enlisted in 2003 and specialized in meteorology And oceanography.

In 2006, shortly after the end of his military service, he married Sarah Gregory.

Sister’s words of condolence

In a post on her Facebook page, Benji Gregory’s sister, Rebecca Pfaffinger, announced the painful passing of her brother:

“It is with a heavy heart that my family has suffered a loss far too soon. Ben was an amazing son, brother and uncle. He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Going through his things I find myself laughing at his little videos or notes, while I cry.”