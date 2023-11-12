Low-cost fashion brands no longer want to be. Season after season they show their intention to separate themselves from a sector whose concept is not exactly very positive. An intentionality that can be seen by observing the labels that hang on each garment, on which it is increasingly common to find three figures written, with Zara and H&M at the head. Now it is Mango that surprises by reaching four figures with one of its latest proposals: a reversible sheepskin fur coat with large lapels priced at 999 euros.

Mango thus follows in Zara’s footsteps and delves into luxury with an experimental line called Beyond (beyond in Spanish). A collection with which to explore new ways of conceiving his designs. The first installment features recycled fibers, which promote circularity by using waste instead of new resources.

Beyond’s contemporary spirit is also reflected in the minimalist style of its garments. The ‘oversized’ silhouettes with clean lines and neutral tones give life to timeless pieces such as long coats made of recycled wool, knitwear and denim made from recycled cotton, among other proposals.

And the textile industry is the second most polluting industry after oil. Aware of the enormous repercussion of this shocking data, ‘low cost’ firms have stepped up to create an increasingly ambitious medium and long-term agenda. The reuse of fabrics to make new fabrics is one of the most widespread measures due to its great versatility and possibilities among popular brands such as Zara, Mango or H&M. Polyester, cashmere, nylon, tulle and cotton are some of the raw materials they give a second life to save energy and resources and reduce textile waste.

C&A is one of those that maintains its commitment to circular fashion as the axis of its sustainability strategy, being, by the way, the largest buyer of certified organic cotton in the world. Three years ago, it launched a collection of coats for which it used four million PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic bottles. The filling of the garments was made 100% from used bottles, between 14 and 24 for each piece. The result with this very common residue surprised the eye and the touch.

Take advantage of waste



There are other less known elements that have been used for some time. Did you know that every four years a sailboat changes its sails to sail better? They can be used to turn them into furniture or create long-lasting fabrics for shoes, for example. With seaweed, a fabric very similar to canvas is achieved by mixing it with cellulose, but with the advantage of being biodegradable. The marine world also offers mollusk shells, a brilliant resource to take advantage of the tons of waste from canning companies. Used in shoe soles, they multiply the durability standards of the European Union by up to seven. Remnants of carpet or fishing nets are also a mine for signatures.

But not everything goes. From the Spanish footwear company El Naturalista, a reference in sustainability and pioneers in the reuse of many materials, they warn that the transformation of elements such as tires has brutal energy consumption and is very toxic.

The circular fashion strategy is complemented by the active participation of customers, with whom the cornerstone of the sustainable future is strengthened, inviting them to take the clothes they do not use to the containers provided in their stores so that the firm can take advantage of these materials by creating new ones. products. Some of the brands reward this action with discount vouchers.